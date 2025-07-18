Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'

(HR PR) Ahead of his SOLD-OUT North American tour, which starts next month, the globally recognized, creative force, Yungblud, has released a version of "Changes," recorded live at Black Sabbath's farewell concert, titled 'Back to the Beginning', at Villa Park in Birmingham, UK on Saturday July 5. The event became the highest grossing charity concert of all time.

"Changes - (Live from Villa Park) Back to the Beginning" featuring Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne) and II (Sleep Token) is a breathtaking rendition of the 1972 track featuring a powerhouse lead vocal by the 27-year-old British artist, whose recent album 'Idols' went to Number 1 in the UK charts, becoming his third consecutive album to do so. Delivered in front of over 40,000 fans at the band's home stadium, the performance served as part of a moving send-off for a group widely regarded as a seminal force in Rock.

Yungblud dropped the track as a single today, announcing that all proceeds will be donated to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorns Children's Hospice.

Speaking about the single, Yungblud said, "This was hands down the biggest moment of my entire life. I got to stand on stage and honor one of my heroes, and the fact that it has touched so many is truly overwhelming."

He added, "The best part about this release is that we can take such a monumental moment, immortalize it on tape, release it and donate all the money to such important causes in Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorns Children's Hospice. This is what Rock and roll is about. Stream it, buy it, add it to your playlist - let's raise some f*cking money."

Yungblud's performance on the single received the seal of approval from Osbourne, who said, "He did an amazing job. I couldn't have done it better myself."

'Back to the Beginning' featured performances by Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Metallica, Pantera and more. The likes of The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler also made guest appearances, whilst guitar legend Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine oversaw the epic event as its Musical Director.

