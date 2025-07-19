41 Release New Two-Pack 'Pilates' & 'Pucci' Featuring Zeddy

(Republic) Continuing an unprecedented run towards the top, Platinum-certified hip-hop collective 41 uncover a scorching and slick new two-pack, including "Pilates" [with Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter & TaTa] and "Pucci" [with Kyle Richh, TaTa, & Zeddy Will], out now via Rite Or Wrong KVH. Additionally, they served up a sexy music video to accompany the single "Pilates."

"Pilates" bends fluid rhymes over a thick bass thump and intoxicating synth loop. Seductive bars laced with double entendre bounce across the beat, twirling around an infectious refrain, "She doin' Pilates, her body is tea." The music video directly translates this vibe to the screen as 41 take over a Pilates studio alongside a cohort of fitness models. It's a pliable and potent banger, to say the least.

Then, there's "Pucci." The latter initially lit up TikTok, inciting over 50K "creates" and counting and catapulting onto Shazam charts pre-release. It illuminates yet another side of their sound though. Heartfelt verses give way to a promise on the hook, "I might pull up on you to make sure you good." Zeddy Will slides through with a catchy and captivating cameo.

The two-pack lands in the wake of "Naked" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. In three weeks, it has amassed nearly 2 million Spotify streams. "Naked" marked the very first collaboration between these two East Coast powerhouses, uniting Brooklyn and The Bronx in the process.

Recently, the group just headlined Hot 97's Summer Jam at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, joining a stacked bill alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, GloRilla, and more.

At the top of the year, 41 addressed the game with "Presidential." Fans immediately embraced the track, leading to over 10 million streams and counting. Complex christened them "reliable hitmakers," proceeding to proclaim, "The success of these songs highlights the chemistry among the trio." HotNewHipHop marveled, "The meteoric rise of 41 has been nothing short of extraordinary."

Right now, the trio are hard at work on their mega-anticipated full-length debut album-coming soon.

There is a lot more to come from 41, stay tuned!

