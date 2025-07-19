41 Release New Two-Pack 'Pilates' & 'Pucci' Featuring Zeddy

(Republic) Continuing an unprecedented run towards the top, Platinum-certified hip-hop collective 41 uncover a scorching and slick new two-pack, including "Pilates" [with Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter & TaTa] and "Pucci" [with Kyle Richh, TaTa, & Zeddy Will], out now via Rite Or Wrong KVH. Additionally, they served up a sexy music video to accompany the single "Pilates."
"Pilates" bends fluid rhymes over a thick bass thump and intoxicating synth loop. Seductive bars laced with double entendre bounce across the beat, twirling around an infectious refrain, "She doin' Pilates, her body is tea." The music video directly translates this vibe to the screen as 41 take over a Pilates studio alongside a cohort of fitness models. It's a pliable and potent banger, to say the least.
Then, there's "Pucci." The latter initially lit up TikTok, inciting over 50K "creates" and counting and catapulting onto Shazam charts pre-release. It illuminates yet another side of their sound though. Heartfelt verses give way to a promise on the hook, "I might pull up on you to make sure you good." Zeddy Will slides through with a catchy and captivating cameo.
The two-pack lands in the wake of "Naked" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. In three weeks, it has amassed nearly 2 million Spotify streams. "Naked" marked the very first collaboration between these two East Coast powerhouses, uniting Brooklyn and The Bronx in the process.
Recently, the group just headlined Hot 97's Summer Jam at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, joining a stacked bill alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, GloRilla, and more.
At the top of the year, 41 addressed the game with "Presidential." Fans immediately embraced the track, leading to over 10 million streams and counting. Complex christened them "reliable hitmakers," proceeding to proclaim, "The success of these songs highlights the chemistry among the trio." HotNewHipHop marveled, "The meteoric rise of 41 has been nothing short of extraordinary."
Right now, the trio are hard at work on their mega-anticipated full-length debut album-coming soon.
There is a lot more to come from 41, stay tuned!
41 Team Up With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For 'Naked' Video
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off Global Peel It Back Tour
41's TaTa Teams With 24MMY For 'No Love'
Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Since' Video
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more
Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup- Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'- more
BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE- will.i.am Goes To 'EAST LA' With Taboo In New Video- Raekwon- more.
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Roger Waters Streaming 'Have A Cigar' From 'This Is Not A Drill' Film
Watch Alkaline Trio's New Travis Barker-Produced Single 'Oblivion' Video
Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'
Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Broken Record' Video As 'Breakthrough' Arrives
Release Next Chapter In Their Collector's Series
The Acacia Strain Reveal 'A Call Beyond' Video And Announce New Album
Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'
Your Favorite Color Get Vulnerable With 'Where Did It All Go Wrong?'