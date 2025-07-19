Atlantic Records To Release Original Broadway Cast Album For 'Just In Time' Musical

(AR) Atlantic Records has announced the upcoming release of JUST IN TIME (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the official companion to the six-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway smash JUST IN TIME, starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as the legendary Bobby Darin.

The album arrives Friday, August 15th on all digital platforms, with physical formats following on Friday, October 24th. The album was produced by Tom Kirdahy, two-time GRAMMY winner Bill Sherman, Andrew Resnick, and Alex Timbers; co-produced, recorded, and mixed by five-time GRAMMY winner Derik Lee, with Robert Ahrens serving as executive producer.

To celebrate the announcement, two show-stopping fan favorites - "Splish Splash" and "This Could Be the Start of Something Big / Just In Time"- are available everywhere now. Performed by Groff and the original Broadway cast, both songs capture the high energy, charisma, and emotional depth that have made JUST IN TIME a Broadway sensation. Early listeners have praised the fresh, contemporary arrangements and Groff's electrifying vocal performance, which breathe new life into these Bobby Darin classics while honoring their timeless appeal.

Developed and directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), JUST IN TIME sees Jonathan Groff returning to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. The great American entertainer's meteoric journey - from soaring highs to crushing lows - is brought to life by Groff, transporting audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a stellar ensemble cast of 11 on-stage actors, a live on-stage band performing such iconic hits as "Beyond the Sea," "Dream Lover," and "Mack the Knife," all of which were originally released by Darin on Atlantic Records' ATCO Records imprint.

Now playing at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street), JUST IN TIME began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The exhilarating new musical was further honored with six nominations at the 2025 Tony Awards, including "Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical" (for Jonathan Groff), "Best Sound Design of a Musical," "Best Orchestrations," "Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical" (for Gracie Lawrence), "Best Scenic Design of a Musical," and "Best Costume Design of a Musical."

JUST IN TIME (Original Broadway Cast Recording) continues Atlantic Records' long-running string of landmark Original Broadway Cast Recordings, including 2015's GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified milestone, Hamilton, 2017's GRAMMY Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, 2021's GRAMMY Award-winning Jagged Little Pill " and 2024's GRAMMY Award-nominated musicals, The Notebook and Suffs.

"When Bobby Darin recorded the standard 'Lazy River' in 1961 he wanted to present 'an old sound made new.' Working with Atlantic, we are excited to do exactly that as we re-introduce Darin's catalogue to the world with Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber's Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award-winning orchestrations, and the performances of Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff and the extraordinary cast of JUST IN TIME," said producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens.

"This album felt destined to be made at Atlantic," said Craig Rosen, EVP, A&R / Label Operations and Michael Parker, SVP, A&R at Atlantic Records. "Bobby Darin is a key part of our legacy-many of his early hits were produced by our founder, Ahmet Ertegun, and recorded in our original offices. Ahmet even appears as a character in the show, which plays in the theater right below our current headquarters. Having Jonathan Groff record vocals here, just as Darin once did, brought everything full circle. We're proud to help bring these iconic songs to life with this incredible cast and band."

