Billy Raffoul Shares First Of Two New Albums

(Nettwerk) Billy Raffoul is in the middle of a busy summer with two albums set to be released, with the first out titled Billy Raffoul via Nettwerk. Steam the new record here

Nothing travels quite like music does. No spaceship, airplane, or automobile will ever match the speed of a song's seeming hyper-jump from one place to the next. It might hop from the speakers of a pub in Germany to an outdoor gathering in Africa and back to a party in Ontario, Canada. Telling universal stories soundtracked by unshakable melodies, Billy Raffoul strikes an intimate chord, tapping into the feelings and experiences we all share, no matter where we call home. This relatability has consistently engaged listeners, yielding hundreds of millions of streams and sold-out shows around the globe for the award-winning Ontario singer, songwriter, and producer.

Now, he makes his closest connection yet on his forthcoming self-titled album, Billy Raffoul. Billy shares, "This is a very intentional record. I went on tour to South Africa last year, and it was amazing to see how some love songs resonated with people on the other side of the world. Afterward, I thought, 'I want to make an album full of these songs that have resonated with people on the other side of the world.' Musically, I wanted to explore more of the planet. I've been able to showcase every part of myself in each song."

Concluding 2023, Billy canvased South Africa on tour. The experience affirmed the boundary-breaking power of music. Upon his return, he initially penned ideas at home before decamping to Los Angeles, where he worked with producer Davis Naish. The opener and single "Homebody" hinges on this organic approach. Delicately plucked acoustic guitar tiptoes beneath his breathy vocals. Out of the stillness, he offers up an invitation, "Why don't we stay put?"

Then, there's "How About A Drink." Piano resounds over airy chords as he asks, "How about a drink? Would that be alright?" "I wrote that one with my brother in the basement," he shares. "He helped me finish it, and it's one of the songs I'm most excited about."

Nimbly picked acoustic guitar brushes against Billy's staggering high register on "Never Be Without Love." Stretching his range, Billy flaunts his sky-high falsetto. On "Forever Yours," his airy vocals practically glide over a bed of strings. He didn't hide his ambition with this tender ballad. "I knew I wanted to write a wedding song," he shares. "I've heard stories of my other songs being played at weddings, even though that wasn't the intention. So, I wanted to write a song exactly for weddings."

Sunny whistling matches the playful intonation of "Something New," uplifted even higher by an upbeat rhythm. He flexes his soulful side on the refrain, "I actually wrote it on ukulele in Hawaii," he shares. "I always try to travel with an instrument. It's just purely fun and happy."

Then, there's "The Woman Who Raised Me." He pays homage to Mom by recounting childhood memories with proper reverence. He graciously marvels at her impact, "This one is directly for my mother. I just wanted a tribute for her. It has a bunch of snapshots of memories from growing up. I wanted to give this to her now. She loves the song, which is all that matters."

Ultimately, you can always count on Billy to wear his heart on his sleeve. "At the heart of this record is a bunch of love songs. Paul McCartney once sang, 'Some people want to fill the world with silly love songs and what's wrong with that?' I'm still just trying to write the next best song. I pushed myself as a writer more than ever. I'm so proud of it."

To celebrate the news of his double album and new release, Billy is heading back on the road with a new U.S. and Canadian tour set to start this coming Fall 2025 with the first date on October 5 in Chicago at Schubas and will include stops in Baby's All Right on October 14 in New York, Pearl Street Warehouse on October 19 in Washington D.C., Cat's Cradle on October 21 in Carrboro, and then concluding in Toronto on November 19 at Longboat Hall.

