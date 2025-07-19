.

Currents Unleash 'It Only Gets Darker' Video

07-19-2025
(STR) Connecticut metalcore outfit Currents are thrilled to share the video for the new single 'It Only Gets Darker'. It's the first new music from the band since 2023's critically acclaimed The Death We Seek.

"Embrace Darkness. Accept Fate. Surrender Yourself. and Feed the Flame. 'It Only Gets Darker' is now yours," says singer Brian Wille. Have you embraced, accepted, and surrendered? You will be better for it once you do!

Currents are touring North America this summer. All dates, including their appearance at INKCARCERATION, are below.

CURRENTS ON TOUR:
20/7 - Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival 2025 - Mansfield, OH
22/7 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Canada
24/7 - Palladium Times Square - New York, NY
25/7 - Palladium - Worcester, MA
26/7 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA
27/7 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD
29/7 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA
30/7 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC
1/8 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA
2/8 - House of Blues Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, FL
4/8 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX
5/8 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX
6/8 - Emo's Austin - Austin, TX
8/8 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ
9/8 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA
10/8 - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA
12/8 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR
13/8 - Temple Theatre - Tacoma, WA
15/8 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT
16/8 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO
17/8 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO
19/8 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO
20/8 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN
22/8 - House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, IL
23/8 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI

