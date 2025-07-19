Dawes Reveal New Version of 'When My Time Comes'

(BHM) Dawes have shared "When My Time Comes (From the Nothing Is Wrong Sessions)," a previously unheard version of the longtime fan favorite available at all streaming services now in conjunction with its featured placement in the season finale of the acclaimed sports comedy series, Stick, premiering Wednesday, July 23 on Apple TV+.

Produced and recorded by Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Angel Olsen), the original version of "When My Time Comes" was among the many standouts on Dawes' 2009 debut album, North Hills, but then re-recorded during sessions for 2011's breakthrough second LP, Nothing Is Wrong.

"This new version of 'When My Time Comes' was recorded in 2010," says Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith, "and its rediscovery was a wild surprise for us. There was a sync opportunity at the time that gave us reason to believe we needed a more powerful version than our original North Hills recording. The company was initially interested, but went in a different direction, and this version was forgotten about without a second thought.

"Now fast-forwarding to late last year, when 'When My Time Comes' was being considered for placement in Stick. The music supervisor, Jonathan Leahy, thought it might be worth pulling the tracks back up and seeing if we could make a few mixing tweaks to help it function more cinematically. If we're all being honest with ourselves, the original recording is a bit scrappier (and charmingly so) than a lot of stuff you might hear in a TV show, so I agreed to take a crack at it. I tracked down all of our tapes for our first record (there were no computers on that one), which were in our former bassist Wylie Gelber's care. When he handed them over, they were jumbled together with the tapes from our second album Nothing Is Wrong (also all recorded to tape), with no labeling, so I had no idea where any of the songs were. We had to look through everything to figure out which tape had 'When My Time Comes.'

"We quickly learned that the original 'When My Time Comes' was recorded on a different reel and may or may not be somewhere at our producer Jonathan Wilson's studio. My guess is that it's not. But we did find a version of 'When My Time Comes' from one of the Nothing is Wrong tapes. At first, I was confused - I was listening to something I had virtually no memory of. But as it went along, it started to come back to me. I was able to place the how and when and why of it all. And it just so happened to meet all of Jonathan Leahy's hopes for what this song could be for the show. When this opportunity with Stick came around, I didn't imagine it including a new release as well, so I'm very excited to be able to share this unearthed recording with all of you."

