Dylan Gossett Goes 'Westward' With New Album

(Mercury) A rising face of Texas Country, multi-platinum certified and critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Dylan Gossett proudly presents his anxiously awaited debut album, Westward, out now via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. Listen to Westward here.

This 17-track body of work invites audiences to ride shotgun with Gossett on a personal journey soundtracked by his eloquent songcraft, his signature blend of Americana and Red Dirt influences, and the kinds of heartfelt tunes born from the heart of Texas Country yet universal enough to resonate worldwide.

Among many standouts, "Hangin' On" hitches to briskly strummed acoustic guitar propelled by an upbeat rhythm. It culminates on a chant, "'Cause I'll be gone in time, so I'll just toe the line." Watch a live performance of "Hangin' On" from Austin's Orb Studios HERE. Bright chords set the tone for "Snake Eyes." Rolling the dice and taking a chance on love, he laments, "What do you know, it's snake eyes." It builds towards a raw and relatable refrain, "Don't act like I've got nothing to lose, don't act like you don't damn well know the truth, 'cause it ain't just me, it always takes two." Then, there's the knockout finale "Baptized By Rain." Backed by strains of soft guitar, he paints a vivid picture as he embraces the moment, "I push it all away, while I'm getting baptized by rain." Elsewhere, "Lord Will You Carry Me" sends a prayer upstairs and highlights his powerhouse voice at the same time. Gentle finger-picking underlines "Song About You" as he pulls everyone closer, "Sit on down, let me write a song about you."

Ultimately, the album affirms Dylan as an essential voice in country, Americana, and folk. Dylan paved the way for the record with previously released singles "Like I Do," "American Trail," and "Sweet Lady." The latter is already approaching 5 million Spotify streams with Country Central professing, "Dylan Gossett's brand of alternative country is steadily taking shape, with a sound that's every bit as spirited as his earthy, baritone voice."

Written over the span of the past two years while touring the globe, the 17-track Westward album was written and entirely self-produced by Gossett. It features his signature heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling and explores themes of love, family, faith, and chasing one's dreams.

"I think Westward means two things, generally. This album is very on-the-road written. You have all these bits and pieces from these stories that are really just about life on the road. The other side of it, and where the Westward title comes into play, was that these past few years have been so crazy and just incredible. I feel like we've been chasing our dream the whole way. People have always headed west for opportunities and chase their dreams by going out there. That's where I tie it in a little bit, metaphorically. Everyone in the crew is chasing their dreams, in some way."

