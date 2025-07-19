Eagles Cofounder Releases First New Music In Over Two Decades

(117) The wait is over, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Eagles cofounder Bernie Leadon has released his first single in over 20 years "Too Many Memories". This marks the beginning of a bold, new chapter for Bernie, showcasing the return of a true musical savant.

"Too Many Memories," is a deeply personal reflection of Bernie Leadon's remarkable life and storied career - a heartfelt journey through decades of music, milestones, and meaning. With his unmistakable vocals and soul-stirring piano, this track is a one-of-a-kind declaration of his return to the music world - and one that's sure to resonate with fans both new and longtime.

"The song 'Too Many Memories' concludes 'but sooner or later, got to face down the shadows, and let it all go, melt like fog in the meadow'. So says the singer. But it's just a suggestion, although true for the singer by this point in his life," says Leadon, adding, "Friends can help. Other help may show up. But finally, the work we have to do ourselves, that no one else can do for us, is to finally just drop the baggage, and let it all go. So many things can prevent us from living life in this day we are alive in, being freed up to really live, really feel everything to really love."

Too many memories of another life

Too many memories and it cuts like a knife

Too many memories of another world

Digging for coal, and diving for pearls

Recorded live to analog tape, "Too Many Memories" captures Leadon at his most honest and unfiltered. Produced by the legendary Glyn Johns, the track delivers a timeless, intimate sound that reflects the heart and soul behind the song.

In conjunction with the single's release, Rolling Stone has announced that Bernie Leadon will join the lineup of AMERICANAFEST, September 9 - 13 and is set to perform on the 12th. The show will be Leadon's first public performance since 2015 on the "History of the Eagles" tour. AMERICANAFEST festival passes are on sale now. Individual tickets to this performance will be available in the coming weeks.

