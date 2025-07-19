ERRA Follow 'Gore Of Being' With 'Echo Sonata'

(ASPR) ERRA dropped the new song "Gore of Being" last week. It was the first new music from the band since 2024's critically acclaimed CURE and was lauded by Rock Sound for its "stunning collision of brutality and melody we've come to expect from the band" and by Knotfest as "a potent meld of precision and power."
They've followed it immediately with another typically brainy metallic track titled "Echo Sonata." The song nods to both ERRA's past and its future!
"'Echo Sonata' feels like a return to form for the band," explains Jesse Cash. "It hearkens back to the spirit of our Drift album, something we didn't initially plan on but something our friends were quick to point out when we were showing them the song. It's a proper representation of the kind of melody and emotion we're going for on the next record."
ERRA will hit the road this summer as main suport for Architects. All dates are below.
ERRA ON TOUR:
WITH ARCHITECTS:
7/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
7/23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
7/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
7/26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
7/27 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
7/29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
7/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
8/1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
8/2 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
8/4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
8/5 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
8/8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
8/11 - Minneapolis, MN - The FIllmore
8/12 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
8/14 - Toronto, ONT - Great Canadian Toronto
8/15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
8/16 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
8/19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
8/21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
8/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
