Hear Bri Bagwell 'Hit The Highway' With New Single

(RG) Texas Female Artist of the Decade and 9-Time Winning Vocalist of the Year, Bri Bagwell, shares tour-tested stories on "Hit The Highway," the fourth digital single from her upcoming EP. The track is a high-octane, highway anthem penned solely by Bagwell. Packed with punchy guitars, a driving groove, and Bri's unmistakable Texas grit, it's tailor-made for the open road, where she has refined her energetic live show for the better part of 15 years. Bagwell will celebrate the release this evening in true Texas fashion with a full band show at Fort Worth's legendary honkytonk, Billy Bob's Texas.

"They said to write what you know, and heaven knows I know a lot about road life!" Bagwell shares, "'Hit the Highway' is a song written from personal experience from someone who has had three vans, an RV, multiple trailers, and a consistently full touring schedule for most of the last fifteen years. It's about giving yourself some grace and living a life that, despite being difficult, is about leaving behind more than just some dust."

Cut with producer Rachel Loy at the Smoakstack, the track features Nashville's finest including ACM Drummer of the Year Fred Eltringham (drums), Rachel Loy (bass, background vocals), Sam Hunter (electric guitar), Paul Eason (acoustic guitar), and Billy Justineau (piano).

Bri is certainly ready to "Hit The Highway" this summer, with multiple stops across TX as well as NM, KS, NE and a Midwestern run this fall with dates in SD, MN, WI, and IL. She continues to host her chart-topping podcast, Only Vans, which is currently in the top 10% of all podcasts globally and distributed by The Bluegrass Situation's Good Country Network.

