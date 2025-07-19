Hear Bri Bagwell 'Hit The Highway' With New Single

(RG) Texas Female Artist of the Decade and 9-Time Winning Vocalist of the Year, Bri Bagwell, shares tour-tested stories on "Hit The Highway," the fourth digital single from her upcoming EP. The track is a high-octane, highway anthem penned solely by Bagwell. Packed with punchy guitars, a driving groove, and Bri's unmistakable Texas grit, it's tailor-made for the open road, where she has refined her energetic live show for the better part of 15 years. Bagwell will celebrate the release this evening in true Texas fashion with a full band show at Fort Worth's legendary honkytonk, Billy Bob's Texas.
"They said to write what you know, and heaven knows I know a lot about road life!" Bagwell shares, "'Hit the Highway' is a song written from personal experience from someone who has had three vans, an RV, multiple trailers, and a consistently full touring schedule for most of the last fifteen years. It's about giving yourself some grace and living a life that, despite being difficult, is about leaving behind more than just some dust."
Cut with producer Rachel Loy at the Smoakstack, the track features Nashville's finest including ACM Drummer of the Year Fred Eltringham (drums), Rachel Loy (bass, background vocals), Sam Hunter (electric guitar), Paul Eason (acoustic guitar), and Billy Justineau (piano).
Bri is certainly ready to "Hit The Highway" this summer, with multiple stops across TX as well as NM, KS, NE and a Midwestern run this fall with dates in SD, MN, WI, and IL. She continues to host her chart-topping podcast, Only Vans, which is currently in the top 10% of all podcasts globally and distributed by The Bluegrass Situation's Good Country Network.
Bri Bagwell Celebrates Her Roots With 'Border Girl'
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more
Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup- Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'- more
BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE- will.i.am Goes To 'EAST LA' With Taboo In New Video- Raekwon- more.
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Roger Waters Streaming 'Have A Cigar' From 'This Is Not A Drill' Film
Watch Alkaline Trio's New Travis Barker-Produced Single 'Oblivion' Video
Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'
Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Broken Record' Video As 'Breakthrough' Arrives
Release Next Chapter In Their Collector's Series
The Acacia Strain Reveal 'A Call Beyond' Video And Announce New Album
Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'
Your Favorite Color Get Vulnerable With 'Where Did It All Go Wrong?'