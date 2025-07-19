Ivory Layne Releases New EP 'Part Time Jobs Near'

(Facci) Meet redheaded triple threat, Ivory Layne who is thrilled to release her new EP Part Time Jobs Near Me that is out now on all platforms. A natural-born songwriter from age six, Layne taught herself music production in her teens, moving to Nashville to craft a qunique voice entirely her own.

Ivory says, "For the last several years, outside jobs became my lifeline to live while making music. The EP's title was a Google search I used countless times during the process-I'd work on the songs during the day and search for jobs online at night. Until I was like, been there, done that, I'll never finish this EP and promote it on my own like that. So I sold my car and made enough to help me finish production. That's how invested I am."

After over a decade of making music in Nashville, Layne moved back home to North Carolina at the end of 2024 to immerse herself in her independent artistry. Fleshing out demos she had started in Music City, Layne worked from her makeshift studio, once her dad's office, to create an EP from the tightwire walk of chasing a dream and facing reality. From the disillusionment of the music industry in MEHTROPOLIS to the isolation of MISS GRAVITY, Layne paints a vivid portrait of what happens when ambitions don't yet mirror reality. She playfully touches on healthy boundaries in SPACE!, then quickly turns round to her vulnerable lack thereof in LIKE ALICE. OPAL RING offers a chill moment of narrative imagery, a Taylor Swift-esque fan favorite from her Track Tuesday Instagram series. And of course, the paramount work of the EP, ASMR, is Layne's anthem for indie artists like her who have surrendered their life's work for pennies in return.

Layne has made a name for herself in Music City and London across multiple genres, collaborating with legendary writers and producers such as Jimmy Robbins, Shane McAnally, Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna, Liam Howe, Eg White, Cam Blackwood, Ash Howes, Paul Mabury and Ian Archer. She's performed with Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Needtobreathe, Andy Grammer, Ben Rector, and The Script as well as having written for artists such as Tom Grennan, Something Corporate, Harper Grace, and others.

As an independent artist, she's had four consecutive singles played on BBC Radio 2 and is currently releasing new music on all streaming platforms, all written and produced on her own. Layne is passionate about creating safe spaces on and offline for fellow creatives to be authentic and inspired. Stream it here

