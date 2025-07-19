Jacob Tolliver Covers Randy Travis Classic 'Honky Tonk Side Of Town'

(117) Piano-slaying powerhouse and genre-bending artist Jacob Tolliver is turning heads today with the release of his bold new single - a reimagined version of Randy Travis's 1994 album cut "Honky Tonk Side of Town." Jacob is offering a soulful, modern-day spin that bridges traditional country roots with modern Americana grit.

With smoky vocals, powerful piano riffs, and a style that's all his own, Tolliver breathes new life into the Travis tune - blending classic twang with blues, rock, and soul. The release has already earned a rare and personal endorsement: Randy Travis himself visited the studio and gave Jacob his blessing, a moment captured on camera and featured in the emotional official music video. Kyle Lehning, renowned producer with credits including Dan Seals, Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare and, yes, Randy Travis, produced the track with some of Nashville's finest contributing their art.

"I've been a fan of Randy Travis since I was 4 years old, when I first heard him sing on the Nickelodeon cartoon, 'Hey Arnold.' To say his music shaped me would be an understatement. Now, to be able to call him a great friend and to occasionally perform live on his More Life Tour has been such a blessing," said Jacob Tolliver. "Recording 'Honky Tonk Side of Town' with Kyle Lehning-who produced so many of Randy's hits-and having Randy right there in the studio with us was beyond surreal. It's a full-circle moment I'll never forget. This song has that feel-good, honky-tonk energy that I love. I can really lay into the piano on this one. I'm so proud to put my own spin on it."

After performing it alongside Travis's original band at the historic Ryman Auditorium last year, Tolliver knew this song was the perfect bridge between tradition and innovation. His heartfelt reimagining brings honky tonk music to the next generation, merging classic country soul with contemporary edge.

