John K Releases 'SALT + Light' Album

(Epic) John K punctuates a meaningful milestone with the release of his third studio album, SALT + LIGHT. A reflection of his growth as an artist, husband, and father, the 13-track project captures a new chapter-one shaped by universal themes of honest self-reflection and John K's strongest songwriting to-date. Get the album here via Epic Records.
Written over the course of the last few years and produced by the likes of Rykeyz (Lisa), Ryan Daly (John Legend, Dove Cameron), Grant Boutin (Tate McRae), Midi Jones (Tinashe, Ella Mai), and more, the album is led by singles "Honey," "River," "Lost," "Never Been In Love," and the newly released "Broken."
SALT + LIGHT notably arrives just ahead of John's upcoming North American headlining run. The SALT + LIGHT Tour: Part 1 kicks off July 31 in Seattle and will hit 19 cities. With stops across San Francisco, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Toronto, ON, New York City, NY, Atlanta, GA, and more, the tour will wrap on August 31 in John's hometown of Orlando, FL at The Social.
"I've grown into becoming a father and a husband, and my music has grown with me," John K shares. "The goal is still timeless, story-driven songwriting, but now it's for my wife, my family, and myself."
That personal focus has shaped not only the album but John's entire return to music. Last year's "Lost" marked the first song shared from the project and set the tone for the music that followed.
"You've found the person you can't imagine your life without," John said of the track. "The only way to say it is, 'I'd be lost without you'. Musically, we're trying to create these moments."
Singles like "Honey"-which is currently top 15 at Hot AC Radio-and "Never Been In Love" further explore the album's themes through a mix of pop and R&B influences, while "Broken" offers one of the album's most vulnerable moments-a tribute to his wife's unwavering love.
John K's return has invigorated his global audience, which was solidified by an inspiring run of early wins. In just a few short years, he landed an opening slot on the international One Republic Tour, hit the road with Marc E. Bassy, sold out a crowd of 15,000-plus in Korea (where he is a bonafide pop star), and racked up over 1.3 billion streams across his catalog. His 2019 breakout "if we never met" went multi-platinum, and he released two albums over the course of 2020 and 2021.
Now, with the official release of SALT + LIGHT, John K reflects on the road to this point: "I want every word I'm singing to be believable. My biggest hope is to connect. I hope the tension, pain, growth, and love come out in this beautiful way. I want to write songs you can play at your wedding and keep coming back to for the rest of your life. I'm grateful for every day I get to pursue this. I'm taking notice of all the beauty around me, and I'm excited to bring this music to the world.
John K Releasing New Album 'Salt + Light' Next Month
Zach John King Streams 'Slow Down' EP
John 5 and Richie Kotzen Teaming Up For U.S. Tour
John K Launching SALT + LIGHT Tour: Part 1
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more
Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup- Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'- more
BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE- will.i.am Goes To 'EAST LA' With Taboo In New Video- Raekwon- more.
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Roger Waters Streaming 'Have A Cigar' From 'This Is Not A Drill' Film
Watch Alkaline Trio's New Travis Barker-Produced Single 'Oblivion' Video
Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'
Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Broken Record' Video As 'Breakthrough' Arrives
Release Next Chapter In Their Collector's Series
The Acacia Strain Reveal 'A Call Beyond' Video And Announce New Album
Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'
Your Favorite Color Get Vulnerable With 'Where Did It All Go Wrong?'