Kings Of Leon Return To Live Performances

(fcc) Last night, GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon returned to the live stage with a massive sold-out show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Joining Zach Bryan for his stadium tour, Kings of Leon marked their first live performance since canceling a portion of their European dates following Caleb's heel injury.

The band electrified the sold-out crowd with a setlist featuring the biggest hits from their extensive catalog as well as new music from their latest release Can We Please Have Fun, which debuted last year in the Top 10 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Current Albums Sales, Indie Store Album Sales and Vinyl Albums Chart.

Kings of Leon will join Zach Bryan on Saturday and Sunday as well for two more sold-out MetLife Stadium shows. By the end of this weekend, the band will have played for over 200,000 concertgoers, lighting up their first weekend back on the road.

Background Information: Caleb sustained a serious injury earlier this summer, taking to social media in a message to fans after having to cancel several shows across EU. In the band's statement they informed fans that "Caleb Followill has recently sustained a serious injury, shattering his heel and requiring a significant emergency surgery, that will prevent him from traveling and performing. The anticipated recovery process is expected to take 8 weeks under strict guidance of expert orthopedic specialists."

As Caleb continues his recovery, Kings of Leon will be back on stages across the globe, joining Zach Bryan for one more show at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA on August 15, before heading back to Europe for more shows through September. A full list of UK/Europe shows at which Kings of Leon WILL be performing this summer is as follows:

August 22nd- Come Together Festival, Newcastle, UK.

August 24th- Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK.

August 27th- Unity Arena, Fornebu, Norway.

August 31st- Electric Picnic, Stradbally, County Laois.

September 3rd- Paris Adidas Arena, Paris, France.

