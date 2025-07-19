Mural Honoring Kody Norris & The Kody Norris Show Announced For Mountain City, Tennessee

(2911) The multi-SPBGMA Award-winning and International Bluegrass Music Association-nominated Kody Norris, front man of The Kody Norris Show, was honored and elated to learn that a mural celebrating his musical legacy will soon stand proudly in his hometown of Mountain City, Tennessee. This lasting tribute recognizes Norris's significant contributions to bluegrass and country music, as well as his ongoing commitment to preserving traditional Appalachian culture.

"Words can not express the amount of gratitude and love I have for my hometown and community," shares Norris. "I have had the opportunity several times to leave, and each time, it made me realize even more that I could never leave Mountain City, Tennessee. I am humbled and honored and thankful!"

The mural is being made possible through the efforts of the established nonprofit, Johnson County Historical Society, in conjunction with the Friends of Kody Norris, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting projects that uplift the community through music and the arts.

The official public unveiling of the mural is scheduled for later this year and promises to be a heartfelt hometown celebration of Norris's enduring impact on both the local and national music scene. This news came on the cusp of the release of The Kody Norris Show's latest radio single, "Ruby Jane."

To make a tax-deductible donation, please send checks to:

Friends of Kody Norris

P.O. Box 123

Mountain City, TN 37683

The official Kody Norris mural will be located at:

Food Country USA

100 N Church St

Mountain City, TN 37683

As part of the recent International Bluegrass Music Association's (IBMA) announcements for their 2025 awards ceremony, The Kody Norris Show was excited to be nominated once again for 'Music Video of the Year' for "The Auctioneer," which was the first single from their new album, Highfalutin Hillbilly, out now on Rebel Records. Containing twelve songs in all, the record includes a few newly written tunes and some of their favorite classic country hits from throughout the years with a modern flair. Several singles from Highfalutin Hillbilly have been featured by Country Evolution, Think Country, The Bluegrass Situation, The Hollywood Times, My Kind of Country, and Cowboys & Indians.

To purchase/stream: rebel-records.lnk.to/TKNS-HHPR

The group continues to pay homage to the Grand Ole Opry for its 100th anniversary this year and to all of the legendary members who paved the way with their single "In The Circle," which was written by close friend and Grand Ole Opry square dancer Larry Chunn. The song paints a portrait of a young dreamer's perspective...bringing Kody's story "full circle."

The Kody Norris Show consistently captivates audiences with their electrifying stage presence, tight harmonies, and signature rhinestone suits. The group has become a staple in bluegrass, earning multiple SPBGMA awards and IBMA Award nominations, and their albums 'All Suited Up' (2021) and 'Rhinestone Revival' (2023) both charted on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart. From the Grand Ole Opry to SiriusXM, they are a driving force in keeping traditional bluegrass alive while bringing it to new audiences.

'Highfalutin Hillbilly' Track Listing:

01 The Auctioneer (Premiered By Think Country)

02 Blue Ain't The Word (Premiered By Cowboys & Indians)

03 In The Circle (Premiered by Country Evolution)

04 Silver Eagle

05 Ruby Jane

06 Mississippi Squirrel Revival (Premiered by My Kind Of Country)

07 San Antonio Stroll

08 Wild Mountain Rose (Premiered By The Bluegrass Situation)

09 Tennessee

10 Waitress, Waitress

11 Rockabye Boogie

12 Ramblin' Around (Premiered by The Hollywood Times)

The Kody Norris Show's 'Highfalutin Hillbilly Tour' Dates:

JUL 17 - Industrial Strength Summer Festival / Xenia, Ohio

JUL 19 - All For Love Fundraiser - Simon J Graber Community Building / Odon, Ind.

JUL 24 - Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Concert Series / Athens, Ala.

JUL 25 - Backbone Bluegrass Festival / Strawberry Point, Iowa

JUL 26 - Big Grass Bluegrass Festival / Paragould, Ark.

AUG 01 - Ridge Jam / Blue Ridge, Ga.

AUG 02 - Farmers Branch Bluegrass Festival / Farmers Branch, Texas

AUG 03 - Farmers Branch Bluegrass Festival / Farmers Branch, Texas

AUG 08 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 09 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 10 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 11 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 12 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 13 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 14 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 15 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 17 - Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival / Gettysburg, Pa.

AUG 21 - Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival / Litchfield, Maine

AUG 22 - Pickin' in The Pasture / Lodi, N.Y.

AUG 23 - Bluegrass Bash at Sunny Hill Campground / Bolivar, N.Y.

AUG 28 - Radio Bristol's Farm & Fun Time / Bristol, Va.

AUG 30 - Station Inn / Nashville, Tenn.

SEP 12 - Walnut Hills Bluegrass Festival / Dayton, Ohio

SEP 13 - Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration / Beaver Dam, Ky.

SEP 18 - Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival / Kodak, Tenn.

SEP 19 - Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival / Buena Vista, Va.

SEP 20 - Blazin' Bluegrass Festival / Whitley City, Ky.

SEP 27 - 4th Annual Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contest & World Class Jam / Marlinton, W. Va.

OCT 04 - Mountain City Fiddler's Convention / Mountain City, Tenn.

OCT 10 - Mandolin Farm Bluegrass Festival / Flemingsburg, Ky.

OCT 24 - Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Texas

OCT 25 - Salmon Lake Bluegrass Festival / Grapeland, Texas

NOV 01 - Carter Family Fold / Hilton, Va.

NOV 07 - Bluegrass Sampler / Racine, Wis.

NOV 08 - Bluegrass Sampler / Racine, Wis.

NOV 22 - A Curtis Andrew Auction Facility / Federalsburg, Md.

NOV 23 - The Russell Theatre / Lebanon, Va.

NOV 29 - Thanksgiving Bluegrass Festival / Brooksville, Fla.

DEC 19 - Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree / Mount Sterling, Ohio

DEC 20 - The Station Inn / Nashville, Tenn.

