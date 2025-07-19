.

Mystery Band PRESIDENT Announce Debut EP With 'Rage'

(ASPR) Multi-million streaming artist PRESIDENT have announced that the debut EP, King Of Terrors, will be released on September 26. The title, which is a Biblical reference, sees the EP address themes of darkness, religion, and the ultimate maker to life - death.

New single "RAGE" explores a new sonic avenue for PRESIDENT, incorporating a much more synth laden, electronic landscape. The song's lyrical themes were inspired by Dylan Thomas' epic poem - "Do not go gentle into that good night."

Operating at the intersection of heavy music, electronic experimentation, and cinematic atmosphere, PRESIDENT doesn't conform to the traditional structures of genre or identity. Prioritizing intent over image and shifting the spotlight away from those who have created this movement, firmly onto the music itself.

KING OF TERRORS TRACK LISTING:
"In The Name of the Father"
"Fearless"
"RAGE"
"Destroy Me"
"Dionysus"
"Conclave"

