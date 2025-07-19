Rakim And Lazarus Share 'Not To Be Defined' Video

(MAC Media) Hip-hop history is reborn, as Rakim, widely regarded as The God MC and one of the most influential lyricists of all time, returns with the announcement of a new project The Re‑Up. Setting the stage is the powerful first single, "Not To Be Defined", featuring Detroit-based, global hip-hop artist Lazarus (who is also a board certified physician, and featured in the U.S. Library of Congress for being the first artist to premiere a song from outer space-check your googles), and produced by Dem Jointz (of Aftermath Entertainment). "Not To Be Defined" is a monumental union of legacy and lyrical mastery.
A recent recipient of the Peabody Medal (the first ever rapper to receive the prestigious award) which he graciously accepted as commencement speaker for the 2025 Peabody conservatory graduation ceremonies at Johns Hopkins University (where Ra also received an honoree degree), for an artist who has seemingly done it all, "Not To Be Defined" marks a first in Rakim's storied career, as it's the first time he has worked with a Detroit emcee. Together, Rakim and Lazarus bridge generations and cultures, delivering a bar-heavy anthem that defies trends and reaffirms hip-hop's timeless essence. "You can't put me in no box, I am not to be defined."
Some artists don't fit the mold, they break it. "Not To Be Defined" is a statement piece. A manifesto. The chorus alone captures the mission behind the track: to break boundaries and as always, central to Rakim, push the culture forward. Rakim's signature wisdom and laser-sharp cadence mesh seamlessly with Lazarus' Detroit grit, global perspective, and surgical lyricism. Backed by Dem Jointz's cinematic production, "Not To Be Defined" stands as a bold manifesto in an era of disposable singles, proving that true hip-hop never dies.
The Re‑Up, featuring "Not To Be Defined", and a brand new Rakim solo-single, I'm Good," produced entirely by Big Ghost will be released on 8.29.25 across all digital streaming platforms, with physical editions-including vinyl, CDs, and cassettes
