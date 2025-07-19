Randall King Streaming New Ballad 'I Keep Your Memory Around'

(EBM) Hereford, Texas native Randall King has been dubbed a "hardcore country vocalist" by Billboard, and celebrated by Holler as "the genre's neo-traditional figurehead."
As he continues to tease a new album, King is doubling down on his allegiance to his traditional country roots with the release of his latest ballad, "I Keep Your Memory Around," available now.
"This song is a special one that I hope brings you some comfort and healing," King shares. "Whether you're dealing with the loss of a loved one, a heartbreak, or you just love country music, I hope you find meaning in knowing you're not alone. This one is close to my heart."
Written by Drew Parker, Adam Craig and Matt Rogers, "I Keep Your Memory Around" depicts the heartbreak of losing a loved one, and the reluctance to let go of the memories shared.
I keep your memory around
I don't care how bad it hurts
I know forgettin' about you
Would hurt even worse
I know that I should move on
But I can't let it move out
No you won't ever be gone
If I keep your memory around
King most recently released "Cheatin' On My Honky Tonk" feat. Braxton Keith, which Billboard declared a "barroom-ready track." As King returns to the studio, readying his next album for 2026, he will continue touring throughout 2025, with a mix of headlining shows and support dates on Luke Bryan's Country Song Came On Tour.
King's sophomore album, Into The Neon, was released Jan. 26, 2024 to critical acclaim, leaving Texas Monthly observing "his Texas bona fides are unimpeachable." Into The Neon was also named among the top country albums of 2024 by Entertainment Focus and Whiskey Riff. The album yielded King's first country radio single, "I Could Be That Rain."
Randall King and Braxton Keith Team Up For 'Cheatin' On My Honky Tonk'
Randall King Delivers 'Neon (Unplugged)'
Randall King and Brittany Warthan Share 'Baby Steps' To Announce Their First Child
Randall King Previews Unplugged Album With 'One Night Dance'
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more
Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup- Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'- more
BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE- will.i.am Goes To 'EAST LA' With Taboo In New Video- Raekwon- more.
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Roger Waters Streaming 'Have A Cigar' From 'This Is Not A Drill' Film
Watch Alkaline Trio's New Travis Barker-Produced Single 'Oblivion' Video
Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'
Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Broken Record' Video As 'Breakthrough' Arrives
Release Next Chapter In Their Collector's Series
The Acacia Strain Reveal 'A Call Beyond' Video And Announce New Album
Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'
Your Favorite Color Get Vulnerable With 'Where Did It All Go Wrong?'