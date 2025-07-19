Randall King Streaming New Ballad 'I Keep Your Memory Around'

(EBM) Hereford, Texas native Randall King has been dubbed a "hardcore country vocalist" by Billboard, and celebrated by Holler as "the genre's neo-traditional figurehead."

As he continues to tease a new album, King is doubling down on his allegiance to his traditional country roots with the release of his latest ballad, "I Keep Your Memory Around," available now.

"This song is a special one that I hope brings you some comfort and healing," King shares. "Whether you're dealing with the loss of a loved one, a heartbreak, or you just love country music, I hope you find meaning in knowing you're not alone. This one is close to my heart."

Written by Drew Parker, Adam Craig and Matt Rogers, "I Keep Your Memory Around" depicts the heartbreak of losing a loved one, and the reluctance to let go of the memories shared.

I keep your memory around

I don't care how bad it hurts

I know forgettin' about you

Would hurt even worse

I know that I should move on

But I can't let it move out

No you won't ever be gone

If I keep your memory around

King most recently released "Cheatin' On My Honky Tonk" feat. Braxton Keith, which Billboard declared a "barroom-ready track." As King returns to the studio, readying his next album for 2026, he will continue touring throughout 2025, with a mix of headlining shows and support dates on Luke Bryan's Country Song Came On Tour.

King's sophomore album, Into The Neon, was released Jan. 26, 2024 to critical acclaim, leaving Texas Monthly observing "his Texas bona fides are unimpeachable." Into The Neon was also named among the top country albums of 2024 by Entertainment Focus and Whiskey Riff. The album yielded King's first country radio single, "I Could Be That Rain."

