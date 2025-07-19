Sam Barber Shares His New Single 'Home Tonight'

(Atlantic) 2x RIAA Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Sam Barber has shared his latest single, "Home Tonight," available now via Atlantic Records. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Ryan Hewitt (The Lumineers, Noah Kahan) and Joe Becker, the deeply moving track heralds the arrival of Barber's eagerly anticipated new EP, Music for the Soul, due everywhere on Friday, August 1, and is accompanied by a live performance video.

Earlier this week, Barber quietly teased "Home Tonight" via his fan-first platform, Sam Barber Files, giving his most dedicated followers an intimate first listen. The evolving digital space offers a rare, unfiltered look into Barber's world, featuring unreleased content, personal visuals, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into his creative process.

Music for the Soul begins an unforgettable new chapter for Barber following the breakout success of his 2024 debut album, Restless Mind. The EP includes the soul-baring anthem, "Man of the Year," available everywhere now alongside an official live performance video streaming now on YouTube HERE. With its cascade of shadowy textures and darkly hypnotic guitar tones, "Man of the Year" was met by immediate critical applause from such publications as Billboard, which named it one of "6 Must-Hear New Country Songs," writing, "This gritty track, written solely by Barber, finds him pondering the existential anguish he sees threaded throughout world events, and emotionally embedded in people around him. "Is it in my mind or are we all just sinking?" he muses, his quietly commanding voice ringing out over sparse but captivating production, and shedding light on a generation's anxieties and fears."

Barber is currently celebrating Music for the Soul on his biggest North American headline tour to date, continuing tonight with a sold-out show at Tulsa, OK's famed Cain's Ballroom and then traveling through December. Tickets are limited, with most shows already sold out. Highlights of the wide-ranging run include sold-out two-night stands at New York City's Webster Hall (November 5-6) and Atlanta, GA's The Eastern (November 19-20), a one-night-only show at Hutchinson, KS's Kansas State Fair joined by his "Indigo" duet partner Avery Anna (September 5), sold-out stops at such iconic venues as Minneapolis, MN's First Avenue (July 20), Los Angeles, CA's The Fonda Theatre (August 22), Boston, MA's Roadrunner (November 8), and Fort Worth, TX's Billy Bob's Texas (December 5), and top-billed festival appearances at Franklin, TN's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival (September 27), Austin, TX's Austin City Limits Music Festival (October 10), Fort Smith, AR's Peacemaker Festival (October 11), Salt Lake City, UT's RedWest Country Music Festival (October 12), and St. Petersburg, FL's St. Pete Country Fest (November 21).

