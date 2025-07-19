.

Slaughter To Prevail Deliver 'Grizzly' New Album

07-19-2025
Slaughter To Prevail Deliver 'Grizzly' New Album

(BPM) Slaughter To Prevail has unleashed their highly anticipated new album GRIZZLY, out now via Sumerian Records. Featuring latest single "Imdead", as well as recent releases like "Song 3 (feat. BABYMETAL)" and "Russian Grizzly In America", GRIZZLY is Slaughter To Prevail's most punishing release to date. The album smashes all expectations of modern metal, solidifying Slaughter To Prevail's place at the forefront of heavy music.

GRIZZLY is available now on CD, cassette, and vinyl, including several exclusive variants: Black + Bone Half/Half w/Splatter (band), Violet + Clear Cloudy w/Splatter (band), Green + Black + Brown w/Splatter (band), Pink + Silver + Purple w/Glitter (band), Red Zoetrope Picture Disc (band), Bone w/Black + Burgandy Splatter (retail), Black Cloudy w/ Yellow Splatter (indie retail), Black + Bone Butterfly w/Splatter (Revolver), Black Ice + Red Triple Button (Sumerian), Picture Disc (Sumerian), Gold + Black Cornetto w/Splatter (AUS), Orange + Black w/White Splatter (Sumerian), and Green + Bone w/Red Splatter (Metal Hammer).

Fans can catch Slaughter To Prevail live this weekend at Inkcarceration. Following the Festival they'll be headlining shows in Nashville, Little Rock, Dallas, and Tucson, before performing at Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach.

Slaughter To Prevail will also be on tour with Hollywood Undead, Falling In Reverse, and Sleep Theory from 8/29 - 9/26 before heading to Aftershock Festival and Vans Warped Tour in Orlando.

Related Stories
Slaughter To Prevail Deliver 'Grizzly' New Album

Slaughter to Prevail and BABYMETAL Team Up For 'Song 3'

Slaughter To Prevail Recruit UFC Star Fro 'Russian Grizzly In America' Video

Slaughter To Prevail Unleash 'Behelit' Video

As I Lay Dying Announce New Album With Chelsea Grin, Slaughter To Prevail Collaboration

News > Slaughter To Prevail

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eagles Cofounder Releases First New Music In Over Two Decades- Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo Returns With One More Satellite- Kings Of Leon Make Live Return- more

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more

Day In Country

dall King Streaming New Ballad 'I Keep Your Memory Around'- The Imaginaries Preview New Album with Vince Gill, Ariel Posen & Joe Bonamassa- Sam Barber- more

-
Day In Pop

41 Release New Two-Pack 'Pilates' & 'Pucci' Featuring Zeddy- Rakim And Lazarus Share 'Not To Be Defined' Video- more

Reviews

Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland

Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!

Latest News

Eagles Cofounder Releases First New Music In Over Two Decades

Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo Returns With One More Satellite

Kings Of Leon Return To Live Performances

Slaughter To Prevail Deliver 'Grizzly' New Album

Dawes Reveal New Version of 'When My Time Comes'

Currents Unleash 'It Only Gets Darker' Video

Mystery Band PRESIDENT Announce Debut EP With 'Rage'

ERRA Follow 'Gore Of Being' With 'Echo Sonata'