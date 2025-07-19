Slaughter To Prevail Deliver 'Grizzly' New Album

(BPM) Slaughter To Prevail has unleashed their highly anticipated new album GRIZZLY, out now via Sumerian Records. Featuring latest single "Imdead", as well as recent releases like "Song 3 (feat. BABYMETAL)" and "Russian Grizzly In America", GRIZZLY is Slaughter To Prevail's most punishing release to date. The album smashes all expectations of modern metal, solidifying Slaughter To Prevail's place at the forefront of heavy music.

GRIZZLY is available now on CD, cassette, and vinyl, including several exclusive variants: Black + Bone Half/Half w/Splatter (band), Violet + Clear Cloudy w/Splatter (band), Green + Black + Brown w/Splatter (band), Pink + Silver + Purple w/Glitter (band), Red Zoetrope Picture Disc (band), Bone w/Black + Burgandy Splatter (retail), Black Cloudy w/ Yellow Splatter (indie retail), Black + Bone Butterfly w/Splatter (Revolver), Black Ice + Red Triple Button (Sumerian), Picture Disc (Sumerian), Gold + Black Cornetto w/Splatter (AUS), Orange + Black w/White Splatter (Sumerian), and Green + Bone w/Red Splatter (Metal Hammer).

Fans can catch Slaughter To Prevail live this weekend at Inkcarceration. Following the Festival they'll be headlining shows in Nashville, Little Rock, Dallas, and Tucson, before performing at Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach.

Slaughter To Prevail will also be on tour with Hollywood Undead, Falling In Reverse, and Sleep Theory from 8/29 - 9/26 before heading to Aftershock Festival and Vans Warped Tour in Orlando.

