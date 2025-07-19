Sofia Ly Releases Her Debut EP 'Are You Bored Yet'

(PR) Rising artist Sofia Ly releases her debut EP Are You Bored Yet, marking a major moment for the 20-year-old singer and songwriter. The project captures Sofia's unique blend of emotional storytelling, soulful vocals, and genre-fluid sound, offering a collection of songs that reflect her journey of heartbreak, growth, and self-discovery.

Anchored by fan favorites like "Ain't Right", the EP delivers sleek production and honest, vulnerable lyrics, showcasing the vulnerability and authenticity that have quickly made Sofia a name to watch. From empowering anthems to raw, intimate moments, Are You Bored Yet positions Sofia as a fresh voice in the pop and R&B space.

Sofia first captured attention with her viral run on The Voice, building a loyal fanbase drawn to her magnetic presence and distinct tone. Influenced by artists like Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and SZA, she channels their spirit while carving out her own lane with music that feels current yet deeply personal.

Now signed to LiveHelpLive/Pulse, Sofia is stepping confidently into the next chapter of her career with a project that speaks to heartbreak, independence, and finding your voice in a world full of noise. Listen to the new EP more

