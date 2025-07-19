(PR) Rising artist Sofia Ly releases her debut EP Are You Bored Yet, marking a major moment for the 20-year-old singer and songwriter. The project captures Sofia's unique blend of emotional storytelling, soulful vocals, and genre-fluid sound, offering a collection of songs that reflect her journey of heartbreak, growth, and self-discovery.
Anchored by fan favorites like "Ain't Right", the EP delivers sleek production and honest, vulnerable lyrics, showcasing the vulnerability and authenticity that have quickly made Sofia a name to watch. From empowering anthems to raw, intimate moments, Are You Bored Yet positions Sofia as a fresh voice in the pop and R&B space.
Sofia first captured attention with her viral run on The Voice, building a loyal fanbase drawn to her magnetic presence and distinct tone. Influenced by artists like Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and SZA, she channels their spirit while carving out her own lane with music that feels current yet deeply personal.
Now signed to LiveHelpLive/Pulse, Sofia is stepping confidently into the next chapter of her career with a project that speaks to heartbreak, independence, and finding your voice in a world full of noise. Listen to the new EP more
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more
Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup- Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'- more
BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE- will.i.am Goes To 'EAST LA' With Taboo In New Video- Raekwon- more.
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Roger Waters Streaming 'Have A Cigar' From 'This Is Not A Drill' Film
Watch Alkaline Trio's New Travis Barker-Produced Single 'Oblivion' Video
Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'
Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Broken Record' Video As 'Breakthrough' Arrives
Release Next Chapter In Their Collector's Series
The Acacia Strain Reveal 'A Call Beyond' Video And Announce New Album
Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'
Your Favorite Color Get Vulnerable With 'Where Did It All Go Wrong?'