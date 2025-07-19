SPINALL And Young Jonn Deliver 'Kerosene'

(Epic) Nigerian DJ and Afrobeats producer extraordinaire SPINALL delivers his newest single, "Kerosene," featuring a guest performance from heralded Nigerian singer-songwriter Young Jonn.

The powerful new anthem is taken from SPINALL's upcoming sixth studio album, ÈKÓ Groove, which he recently announced to his loyal audience. The new set, which will feature the singles "Kerosene," "One Call," and "Want You," is set to arrive this year.

SPINALL, who made live performance history earlier this year, continues to elevate his momentum toward the release of his new album, his first full-length offering since 2023's "Top Boy". A steady stream of singles, including the recently-released "Want You," featuring JayO and Destin Conrad, has whet his clamoring audience for what is sure to be another 360-degree musical affair, with tunes that will prompt reflection, dance, and romance.

"Kerosene" falls right in line with this thematic vortex, pacing a quietly stormy Afrobeats instrumental with piano keys and basslines that come storming in from the peripheral to at times be the main event. Singer-songwriter Young Jonn, a veteran and star of Nigeria's music scene-he is a former winner of Nigeria Entertainment Awards' 'Producer of the Year' honors-is right at home with the new production, chanting and singing his way through the gallivanting melody.

SPINALL's influence has sustained time on multiple continents, which plays into the confidence he leverages to make international headlines year over year. In the spring of 2024, he made history as the first Afrobeats DJ to play his own set at the famed Coachella Festival and followed that with scene-stealing appearances at Chicago's Lollapalooza and the Jazz Cafe in London. This global authority is reflected in his music; ÈKÓ Groove's lead single, "One Call," featured the superstar TYLA, for whom the South African genre of Amapiano is a driving musical force, and Destin Conrad, the Los Angeles-based rising R&B star.

His follow-up, the romantic ballad "Want You," was celebrated by fans and critics alike, earning acclaim from Okayplayer, which complimented SPINALL's 'lush and urgent soundscape,' and Billboard, which named the song to its coveted 'African Fresh Picks' list. Across social media, fans praised SPINALL's ability to fuse artists from varying genres with a unified sonic vision.

