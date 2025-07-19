Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo Returns With One More Satellite

(KB) Renowned guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots and Trip The Witch, along with acclaimed UK vocalist Pete Shoulder, have released their latest collaboration, One More Satellite available now via Symphonic.
Originally conceived as an instrumental project, One More Satellite took a turn when DeLeo felt a few tracks would be better served with vocals. He sent raw phone recordings to his longtime friend Shoulder, and in short order, the songs returned - transformed with Shoulder's expressive vocals and poignant lyrics. So inspired by the results, DeLeo reimagined the entire project, and a diverse ten-track album was born..
DeLeo's son Rocco drums on "Drowning Out The Sun," "Willow Mae" and "Spit It Out." Stone Temple Pilots drummer Eric Kretz plays on "Serenade" and Brian Tichy drums the rest. Daughter June DeLeo lends a lovely "aaah"...vocal on "Your Call," and long-time collaborator, Ryan Williams co-produced and mixed the album.
Buy/stream album HEhere and check out acoustic performance of debut single, "Paper Over The Cracks" below:
