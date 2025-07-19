The Imaginaries Preview New Album with Vince Gill, Ariel Posen & Joe Bonamassa

(PPR) Americana duo The Imaginaries - husband-and-wife team Maggie McClure and Shane Henry - have released their new single "Constant," the latest offering from their upcoming album Fever, due out August 22nd. The song is accompanied by a heartfelt new music video.

Written by Maggie in one sitting after witnessing Shane experience a difficult day, "Constant" is a song of comfort, reassurance, and quiet devotion. Gently layered with piano, rich harmonies, and a sense of stillness, the song delivers a promise of unconditional presence in the face of life's uncertainty. "I wrote the song to encourage Shane and to let him know that no matter what happens, I will be here with him through it all," says Maggie. "At the time, I was also feeling a little disheartened. In the same breath of comforting him, I truly feel like God was also speaking to me through these lyrics, letting me know that everything is going to work out if we just take it one step at a time and remember where true North is. The song took on another meaning for me the past few weeks as I helped take care of my dad in the hospital (I got to bring him home earlier this week!). I knew he needed me, so I was there."

Following the anthemic single "Little By Little" - a harmony-soaked roots-pop track praised for its uplifting message and melodic strength - "Constant" offers a more intimate glimpse into the emotional center of Fever. Since announcing the album, the duo has earned strong early support including a performance on Today in Nashville (NBC-Nashville) and strong chart momentum, with "Wishing Well" currently at #3 on CDX TRACtion's Triple A Surging & Emerging chart.

Fever was recorded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama with members of the legendary Swampers (1st & 2nd generation) and was supported in part by the Shoals Music Makers Incentive Program, which recognizes and invests in artists who choose to record in the Shoals area and carry on its rich musical legacy. Other artists are invited to visit shoalsmusicmakers.com to explore how they could participate in this incentive program as well.

Fever features collaborations with Vince Gill, Joe Bonamassa, and Ariel Posen, and showcases the full range of the duo's musical strengths - from Maggie's introspective, piano-led songwriting to Shane's expressive guitar work and vintage tone sensibility. Their harmony-driven storytelling has drawn comparisons to Fleetwood Mac, The Civil Wars, Tom Petty, and Bonnie Raitt, with Muscle Shoals' sonic soul giving the album its grounding.

To celebrate the album's release, The Imaginaries are currently on the road for their Wheels to the Pavement Tour, with summer and fall stops across Tennessee, Oklahoma, California, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Missouri, Massachusetts, Minnesota and more, including official album release shows in Hollywood (August 22nd) and Oklahoma City (September 5th). A full European tour is planned for 2026.

In addition to their upcoming album and tour, The Imaginaries are celebrating two major milestones: "Good Light" by Muscle Shoals Allstars - which features Shane on vocals - has been nominated for two Hollywood Independent Music Awards - "Message Song/Social Impact" and "Original Recording." Shane will perform the song live at the awards ceremony on July 30th at The Avalon in Hollywood. Meanwhile, The Imaginaries cover of Frankie Valli's "My Eyes Adored You," as heard/performed on camera in the film REAGAN starring Dennis Quaid, has been selected for the movie's official soundtrack, due in August via Curb Records alongside contributions from Bob Dylan, Clint Black and others. The duo will perform at a private soundtrack release event at the Johnny Cash Farm on August 11th .

