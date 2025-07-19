Watch Djo Cover Haim's 'Gasoline'

(GMM) Djo - the musical project of actor / producer / songwriter Joe Keery known for his work in blockbuster projects as Stranger Things and Fargo - released his new album The Crux earlier this year and hasn't slowed down since then.
The record has already been named to Best of 2025 lists by Rolling Stone, SPIN Entertainment Weekly, and more, and since its release Djo has been on an entirely sold-out international tour, made his Coachella and Glastonbury debuts, performed on both Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "End of Beginning" has gone 3x Platinum, and the album has been streamed almost 100 million times. During his global tour, Djo stopped by Australia's Triple J for a "Like A Version" session, and today he releases his cover of Haim's "Gasoline."
Djo's touring continues with Gracie Abrams shows next week, followed by a triumphant return to his beloved Chicago for Lollapalooza later this month. After that, the Another Bite Tour will kick off this Fall with performances at Austin City Limits, All Things Go NYC & DC, Soundside Music Festival, and all headline dates are almost completely sold out.
Djo Releases New Album 'The Crux'
Djo Previews 'The Crux' With 'Poison'
