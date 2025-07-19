Watch Vincent Mason's 'Damned If I Do' Visualizer

(ICLG) Interscope/MCA Nashville/Music Soup songwriter and artist Vincent Mason turns up the emotional heat this summer with his newest release, "Damned If I Do," available now everywhere. Mason doesn't just sing about heartbreak; he lives in it, which allows him to curate a song that sounds more like a journal entry than a record.

Written by Vincent with Jacob Hackworth and Lauren Hungate, the trio concoct a country confessional anchored by an unforgettable hook. He continues to carve out his place as one of the most compelling voices in the country music scene.

"Coming off of my first year of touring, I wanted something different musically that I could look forward to playing every night, shares Mason. "I wrote it with Lauren Hungate and Jacob Hackworth, two of my favorite writers in town. This song is one of my favorite moments on the new record, and I'm sure it will be one of my favorites on the road."

Mason spent most of 2025 so far on his first-ever headlining run, the Hell Is A Dance Floor Tour, which sold out in presale and expanded with a second leg due to overwhelming demand. He'll stay on the road throughout the year, joining Riley Green, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, and Parker McCollum as an opener on select dates, while also hitting major festivals across the country.

Vincent Mason - Upcoming Tour Dates

7/18/25 - Memphis, TN - Live at the Garden &

7/19/25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion &

7/24/25 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 %

7/25/25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway %

7/26/25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion %

8/2/25 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront %

8/9/25 - Council Grove, KS - Time Stands Still Festival

8/14/25 - Fresno, CA - Selland Arena &

8/15/25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose &

8/16/25 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre &

8/21/25 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Casino & Resort &

8/22/25 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater &

8/23/25 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre &

9/4/25 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena &

9/5/2025 - San Angelo, TX - Foster Communications Coliseum &

9/6/2025 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion &

9/11/2025 - Greater Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena ^

9/12/2025 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord ^

9/13/2025 - Sacramento, CA - Country in the Park 2

9/18/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre ^

9/19/2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre ^

9/20/2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater ^

9/24/2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater ^

9/26/2025 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena ^

9/27/2025 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena ^

10/2/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^

10/3/2025 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

10/9/2025 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena ^

10/10/2025 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena ^

10/11/2025 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion ^

10/12/2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Redwest

10/16/2025 - Fairborn, OH - Nutter Center ^

10/17/2025 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center ^

10/23/205 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena ^

10/24/2025 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena ^

10/25/2025 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena ^

11/22/2025 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Country Fest

*Luke Bryan

^Jordan Davis

&Parker McCollum

%Riley Green

