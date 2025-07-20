(TFG) 646yf4t (pronounced Babyfat) shares his new single "brainwash," showcasing a raw reflection of emotional numbness - out now via Sincerely Yours. Rooted in his alt-R&B sound, the song blends organic live instrumentation with subtle electronic textures.
646yf4t creates music without borders. His latest entry is the second single off his debut EP, Growing Pains, releasing August 18th. Following on from April's indie rock gem "Jersey" - which made the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds R&B playlist, the new single thrives off a pulsating groove and 646yf4t's dramatic vocals. "brainwash" finds him reflecting on heartbreak through hazy melodies as he explores the lingering feelings of resentment. The song is yet another example of his creative growth and commitment to his craft.
"brainwash," out now, heralds an exciting new chapter for 646yf4t - who previously penned Daniel Caesar's sultry release, "Valentina," off of the GRAMMY winner's 2023 album Never Enough. It holds a special place in his growing discography, setting the stage for his debut opus arriving next month.
Growing Pains promises a bold sonic evolution for 646yf4t. It's a captivating listen from start to finish - where the call to adventure meets the unforgiving weight of practical limitations, creating a tension that defines an entire generation.
