Bex Lindsey Shares New Song 'The Real You'

(PN) Bex Lindsey releases new single, "The Real You." The single is out now and you can listen on all digital streaming platforms. From the opening line -"I'd love to listen to your records on your hardwood floor, singing 'bout love we only thought we had before" - the song invites listeners into an intimate world of yearning, soft memories, and imagined futures. Your mind can't help but wander to a moment, a person, or a fantasy of new love - one that feels safe, warm, and deeply grounding.
With the bittersweet nostalgia of an early 2000s indie romance, Lindsey creates a sonic landscape steeped in hope and quiet ache. Shimmering melodies pull us into a world where healthy love exists - where it's kind, secure, and healing. But as the song gently reminds us, sometimes the person who shows you that kind of love isn't the one you end up with.
As she confesses, "And I know this is all make pretend, you're far away barely even a friend, you're in love with someone somewhere else, but I'd like to think we could get together and work all that out," Lindsey balances longing with grace. The song becomes less about loss and more about discovery - a love story not for another, but for yourself, for possibility, for the lesson of what's real.
"The Real You" doesn't shy away from the raw emotion many of us are taught to bury. Through vivid imagery, Lindsey paints a portrait of what it means to be seen. "You paint my white walls full of color and the most beautiful shade of blue," she sings, bringing a subtle longing to light. This is Lindsey at her most exposed. "The Real You" is a mirror held up to memory, hope, and heartache - all wrapped in a melody that lingers long after the last note fades.
