Christian Hayes & Corey Harper Share 'Something To Lose'

(ICLG) Christian Hayes teams up with Corey Harper for a new version of Hayes' soulful and soaring single "Something To Lose." Out now via Capitol Records, the harmony-fueled update of "Something To Lose" brings even more emotional power to Hayes' electrifying anthem.

Released last month, the original version of "Something To Lose" marked the start of a dynamic new era for Hayes, a Georgia-bred artist who's gained acclaim from the likes of MusicRow (who hailed his "hypnotic folksy pop-country sound") and BRIDGE Magazine (who proclaimed that "he's a storyteller at heart, a man with a message wrapped in melody"). On the new rendition of the intimate yet epic track, Harper lends his own distinct perspective to the song's narrative - a deeply uplifting portrayal of "finally finding something that means so much that losing it would really hurt," according to Hayes.

Produced by Eric Arjes (a producer/songwriter/engineer who's worked with Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, and more), "Something To Lose" unfolds with an unstoppable urgency thanks to its rapid-fire tempo and high-powered instrumentation - cascading guitars, fiery drums, fluttering banjo, lush mandolin, and more. Taking the first verse, Hayes lights up every line with the first-rate lyrical skills and tender vocal work previously shown on viral hits like "LILY." As the second verse kicks in, "Something To Lose" shifts into a new intensity thanks to Harper's raspy vocal tone - a quality he's showcased on recent singles like "Masala" and brought to the stage in sharing bills with everyone from Noah Kahan to Niall Horan. From there, the two supremely talented vocalists join together at the sing-along-ready chorus, immediately magnifying its exhilarating impact.

One of Hayes' handful of releases since signing to Capitol, "Something To Lose" arrived on the heels of his early-2025 ballad "Through It All" and his 2024 debut EP Last I Love You. The 26-year-old musician first discovered his passion for writing as a kid growing up in the foothills of Appalachia, where he was descended from a long line of storytellers including his Grandpa Jack (a poet who urged Hayes to start writing at the age of seven). After finishing high school, Hayes enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve and attended the University of Alabama, then moved to Nashville to make his musical dreams come to life.

Following his recent appearances at CMA Fest and Jackalope Jamboree 2025, Hayes is now gearing up to take the stage at Born & Raised 2025 in Pryor, OK (on September 11), Beer City Music Hall in Oklahoma City, OK (on November 5), and Revel in Albuquerque, NM (on November 8).

