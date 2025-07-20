Hear Dave Stewart Do Dylan

(Milestone) Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart will release his new album, Dave Does Dylan, across all streaming platforms via Surfdog Records. Stream here
The 14-song collection - originally a Record Store Day vinyl exclusive - features Stewart's raw, one-take renditions of Bob Dylan classics like "Lay, Lady, Lay," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," and "Forever Young."
As Billboard noted, "they're songs Stewart recorded on his iPhone over time - during breaks in the studio, in his hotel rooms on tour or backstage at gigs." Stewart adds: "Whenever I was waiting in-between something, I just started to put an iPhone on a little stick and sing a Bob Dylan song. I was just doing it for fun, and then I would put one up on Instagram every now and then and people would say, 'Oh, we love this! Why don't you make an album of this?'"
Also launched: a special pre-order for a limited edition vinyl variant of the album, exclusively through TalkShopLive. Each copy of this unique sky-blue pressing includes an autographed insert from Dave Stewart. Stewart will appear on TalkShopLive for a live-streamed interview on August 13, ahead of the vinyl's official release on August 29.
Dave Stewart Rocks New Episode Of Live from Daryl's House
Dave Stewart Does Bob Dylan For Record Store Day
Dave Stewart's The Time Experience Project Release 'Who To Love'
Dave Stewart Announces 'Who To Love' Album and Movie
Metallica To The Rescue- Van Halen's 'Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)' Goes HD- Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more
Dolly: A True Original Musical Shares First Production Photo- Whiskey Myers Share New Song 'Midnight Woman'- Christian Hayes & Corey Harper- more
Sheryl Crow And The Real Lowdown Deliver 'The New Normal'- Michael Marcagi Streaming New Sing-Along Single 'Humbling'- more
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Van Halen's 'Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)' Goes HD
Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival
I Prevail Announce New Album With 'Rain' Video
Oxymorrons Return With 'BLK SHEEP'
Yawn Mower Pay Homage To The Big Lebowski In New Video
Acceptance Reunites And Recruit A Who's Who Of Stars For Phantoms 20th Anniversary Album