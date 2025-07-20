.

Hear Dave Stewart Do Dylan

07-20-2025
Hear Dave Stewart Do Dylan

(Milestone) Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart will release his new album, Dave Does Dylan, across all streaming platforms via Surfdog Records. Stream here

The 14-song collection - originally a Record Store Day vinyl exclusive - features Stewart's raw, one-take renditions of Bob Dylan classics like "Lay, Lady, Lay," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," and "Forever Young."

As Billboard noted, "they're songs Stewart recorded on his iPhone over time - during breaks in the studio, in his hotel rooms on tour or backstage at gigs." Stewart adds: "Whenever I was waiting in-between something, I just started to put an iPhone on a little stick and sing a Bob Dylan song. I was just doing it for fun, and then I would put one up on Instagram every now and then and people would say, 'Oh, we love this! Why don't you make an album of this?'"

Also launched: a special pre-order for a limited edition vinyl variant of the album, exclusively through TalkShopLive. Each copy of this unique sky-blue pressing includes an autographed insert from Dave Stewart. Stewart will appear on TalkShopLive for a live-streamed interview on August 13, ahead of the vinyl's official release on August 29.

Related Stories
Hear Dave Stewart Do Dylan

Dave Stewart Rocks New Episode Of Live from Daryl's House

Dave Stewart Does Bob Dylan For Record Store Day

Dave Stewart's The Time Experience Project Release 'Who To Love'

Dave Stewart Announces 'Who To Love' Album and Movie

News > Dave Stewart

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica To The Rescue- Van Halen's 'Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)' Goes HD- Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival- more

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more

Day In Country

Dolly: A True Original Musical Shares First Production Photo- Whiskey Myers Share New Song 'Midnight Woman'- Christian Hayes & Corey Harper- more

-
Day In Pop

Sheryl Crow And The Real Lowdown Deliver 'The New Normal'- Michael Marcagi Streaming New Sing-Along Single 'Humbling'- more

Reviews

Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland

Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!

Latest News

Van Halen's 'Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)' Goes HD

Metallica To The Rescue

Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival

I Prevail Announce New Album With 'Rain' Video

Hear Dave Stewart Do Dylan

Oxymorrons Return With 'BLK SHEEP'

Yawn Mower Pay Homage To The Big Lebowski In New Video

Acceptance Reunites And Recruit A Who's Who Of Stars For Phantoms 20th Anniversary Album