Hear Dave Stewart Do Dylan

(Milestone) Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart will release his new album, Dave Does Dylan, across all streaming platforms via Surfdog Records. Stream here

The 14-song collection - originally a Record Store Day vinyl exclusive - features Stewart's raw, one-take renditions of Bob Dylan classics like "Lay, Lady, Lay," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," and "Forever Young."

As Billboard noted, "they're songs Stewart recorded on his iPhone over time - during breaks in the studio, in his hotel rooms on tour or backstage at gigs." Stewart adds: "Whenever I was waiting in-between something, I just started to put an iPhone on a little stick and sing a Bob Dylan song. I was just doing it for fun, and then I would put one up on Instagram every now and then and people would say, 'Oh, we love this! Why don't you make an album of this?'"

Also launched: a special pre-order for a limited edition vinyl variant of the album, exclusively through TalkShopLive. Each copy of this unique sky-blue pressing includes an autographed insert from Dave Stewart. Stewart will appear on TalkShopLive for a live-streamed interview on August 13, ahead of the vinyl's official release on August 29.

