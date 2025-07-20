I Prevail Announce New Album With 'Rain' Video

(BPM) I Prevail announced their fourth studio album Violent Nature set for release September 19th via Fearless Records. They also released their third single off the record, "Rain" with an accompanying music video.
"Rain" is a powerful, emotionally charged track showcasing the band's ability to balance heaviness with vulnerability. It feels both aggressive and cleansing as it explores the weight of suffering and the relief that comes with finally being set free from misery. It sets the tone for what's to come in the new record: a collection of tracks that are darker, deeper, and more intense than ever.
Frontman Eric Vanlerberghe shared his thoughts on the new track: "Rain was one of the first songs we wrote for the record. As time went along and more songs started filling up the tracklist, it continued to be one of my favorite songs. Thematically, Rain deals with acceptance of things out of your control and finding clarity."
Just last month, the band released the steadfast anthem "Into Hell," following the release of their heaviest track to date, "Violent Nature," the month prior. Both releases marked a major turning point for the band as they ushered in a new chapter with Vanlerberghe as the only lead singer.
The entire record was produced by the band's bass player Jon Eberhard, and it boasts a total of ten hard-hitting tracks you can find below.
Violent Nature Track List:
Synthetic Soul
NWO
Pray
Annihilate Me
Violent Nature
Rain
Into Hell
Crimson & Clover
God
Stay Away
