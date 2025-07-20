Jason Isbell Reissues 'Something More Than Free' For 10 Year Anniversary

(The Oriel Company) Celebrating 10 years of his critically-acclaimed studio album Something More Than Free, 6x GRAMMY Award-winning musician Jason Isbell has released a reissue of the project via his own Southeastern Records. The newly remastered edition comes replete with updated mixes and a previously unreleased B-side "Should I Go Missing." The reissued album is out now on all streaming services; LP and CD versions will be available on Friday, October 3.

How does an artist follow a critically-acclaimed breakthrough record like Southeastern? For Jason Isbell, the answer was Something More Than Free. With songs like "24 Frames," "Flagship" and "Children of Children," the 2015 album found Isbell tackling the subjects he knows best: the dignity of work, the difficulty of love, the friction between the present and the past. Something More Than Free further established the North Alabama native as a bonafide songwriter and also netted him his first two GRAMMY Awards: Americana Album of the Year and American Roots Song of the Year ("24 Frames"). The album was also met with widespread critical acclaim, with Stereogum crowning it one of the "Best Albums of 2015" and NPR describing it as "an album filled with beauties."

10 years later, Something More Than Free has been re-mixed by the legendary Sylvia Massy (Prince, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty), breathing new life into these now classic songs in the Isbell canon. And as a cherry on top, the man has broken his normal rule and included a B-side. "Should I Go Missing" is a bluesy jammer highlighted by Isbell's slide guitar playing. If we're lucky, it will become a staple at his upcoming live shows.

Isbell is currently performing across the US with his band the 400 Unit on their An Evening with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit tour. Isbell will notably perform at the fourth edition of his ShoalsFest on October 11 & 12. The two-day festival boasts a lineup of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jackson Browne, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, Garrison Starr and Steve Trash. Isbell will then head from his home state to a six-night residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, marking the 10th anniversary of the band's residency at the famed Music City theater. This year, Isbell has partnered with public schools and music programs throughout the southeast region for each night's opening act to highlight some of the educators and students working to shape the next generation of live music. All upcoming Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit dates below.

In March, Isbell released his tenth studio album Foxes in the Snow, which NPR dubbed "some of the best songwriting of [Isbell's] career." Of the solo acoustic album, the New York Times called Foxes In The Snow "decisively unadorned: just Isbell singing over his acoustic guitar."

ALL TOUR DATES

July 18: Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Ski Resort*

July 19: Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront =

July 20: Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center

July 21: Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

July 23: Greenville, SC - Peace Center Concert Hall

October 11 - 12: Florence, AL - ShoalsFest w/ Jackson Browne, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, & more

October 16: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^

October 17: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium !

October 18: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium "

October 23: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium <

October 24: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ~

October 25: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium >

November 7: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

March 4, 2026: Iowa City, IA - Hancher Auditorium

March 13 - 20, 2026: Miami, FL - Cayamo Cruise

= w/ Garrison Starr

* w/ Grace Bowers

^ w/ Nuçi's Space Camp Amped Program featuring Women in STEM

! w/ YEAH! Rocks Music Camp

" ORF (Otis Redding Foundation) Allstars

< Wright Middle School Mariachi Ensemble

~ Oct 24 with Nashville School of the Arts

> Oct 25 with LOVEUnited

