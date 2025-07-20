Lexie Stevenson Reveal Debut Single 'Cowboy Pillows'

(IPR) Country singer/songwriter and Emmy-nominated actress Lexie Stevenson released her debut single as a music artist, "Cowboy Pillows," a playful, yet emotionally rich track about catching real feelings for someone who was never supposed to be more than a fling. It's fun, honest, and irresistibly relatable, showing yet another side of Lexie's range as a multi-hyphenate artist.

Stevenson is a force to be reckoned with. In 2024, she had two exciting roles starring in the Lifetime film 'Love at First Lie.' She also appeared in the comedy 'Katie's Mom,' where she showcased an impressive comedic range. In addition to her accolades in film, Stevenson is also an advocate who uses her platform for good. She was the first Black woman to be named Head of the Advisory Board for The Endometriosis Foundation of America, and the youngest woman to ever serve on the board. Last year, she also spearheaded the event planning and fundraising for the organization's Blossom Ball in New York City.

About Lexie Stevenson: Lexie Stevenson was born in the town of Brunswick, a vibrant, small town in southeastern Maine. At the young age of 5, Stevenson told her parents that she wanted to be an actress and a singer and they enrolled her in voice and acting lessons at Studio 48 Performing Arts Center where she was trained by Rebecca Beck. It was there that she made her stage debut, performing in such musical theater productions as 'Alice in Wonderland,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' and 'High School Musical.'

Upon graduating with honors from Brunswick High School in 2016, Lexie was admitted to the academically selective Purchase College-SUNY, but chose to defer and move to California to seriously pursue her acting and singing career. After just seven months in Los Angeles, Lexie booked her first major role as "Mattie" on the CBS daytime drama 'The Young and the Restless.' Lexie played the role of Mattie for three years on show and in 2018, landed an Emmy Nominee for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series."

After her near death experience with endometriosis, Lexie is passionate about advocating for education, research, and awareness, in hopes that sharing her experience will educate other women battling endometriosis.

