Luke Tyler Shelton Releases Shoot Jennings Produced 'Blue Sky'

(BHM) Luke Tyler Shelton releases his debut EP Blue Sky via Concord Records. Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Angel Olsen), Shelton's debut body of work merges country-rock, folk-pop, and Southern soul into songs that immediately transport the audience into a state of enchanted ease. With a style informed by his DIY community that holds a mirror to the near-mythic creative hotbed of early-70s Laurel Canyon, Shelton calls back a faraway time in a distinctive soul-soothing, windows-down type of way - Stream Blue Sky here.

After connecting with Jennings and Wilson, Shelton's early music was recorded to tape with his close circle of friends at Wilson's studio in the bohemian enclave of Topanga Canyon. Mixed by four-time Grammy-winner Trina Shoemaker (Sheryl Crow, Queens Of The Stone Age)-and also featuring Jennings' longtime bandmate Ted Russell Kamp on bass and Wilson on drums, guitar, and Moog synth- Shelton's debut EP achieves a certain rarefied magic, matching their exquisitely orchestrated sound with a free-flowing energy that instantly transfers onto the listener.

On today's release, he shares, "'Blue Sky' is the title track and final single to be released as a part of my debut EP. I wrote it over two years ago and it's still one of, if not my favorite song I've written so far. It's one of few that I feel I wrote completely for myself, as I was going through a breakup and I think most people who listen to it have felt a similar type of relief that the song provided me during that time."

Related Stories

Luke Tyler Shelton Delivering 'Blue Sky' EP In July

Luke Tyler Shelton Gets Animated For 'Hell Of A Ride'

News > Luke Tyler Shelton