Michael Marcagi Streaming New Sing-Along Single 'Humbling'

(Warner Records) Midwestern singer-songwriting force of nature Michael Marcagi released another anthemic, sing-along track "Humbling" today via Warner Records.
The Platinum-certified rising star also recently announced yet another headline tour of EU/UK tour, as well as domestic dates in support of new music including his globally acclaimed MIDWEST KID EP.
"Humbling" finds Marcagi building on his reputation for wryly evocative, desperately honest songcraft by huddling up with GRAMMY-winning songwriters Amy Allen (Leon Bridges, Olivia Rodrigo, Koe Wetzel) and Dan Wilson (Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift, Adele) while continuing his kindred collaboration with producer David Baron (The Lumineers, Noah Kahan, Jade Bird).
The new song begins up-close and intimate before a cascade of finger-picked guitar gives way to warm bass, emotive piano, bluegrass pluck, and a powerful kick-drum push. Marcagi takes a hard lyrical look at his station in life ahead of a relatable chorus: "It's 2 a.m. on Main Street, my friends are home with babies / Their happiness is doublin', my lack of it is troublin', and / They all got front yards minivans and Christmas cards / the way I got none of it's a different kind of humbling."
Marcagi explains, "I wrote the song "Humbling" to try to poke fun at myself for always comparing my life to others, and how futile of a mindset that can be. Being out on the road for the past year, it's easy to feel like my life has stayed stagnant, but in reality the grass isn't always greener on the other side."
"Humbling" is Marcagi's first single since April's beloved Midwest Kid EP, which included the standout track "Wish I Never Met You," featuring Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, alongside singles like the deeply poignant "Follows You"; "Flyover State," which he brought to Jimmy Kimmel Live!; and the title cut "Midwest Kid," which Holler hailed as a "nostalgic, uptempo earworm" before noting that "Michael Macagi continues to cement himself as one of the most exciting new voices in the folk rock landscape."
His second solo release ever, "Scared to Start," (February 2024) caught fire with fans around the world, eventually climbing to #5 on Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, picking up a stirring duet version with Joy Oladokun, and scoring Marcagi his late-night TV debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers, before going Platinum, multi-Platinum, and Gold in various countries abroad. To date, "Scared to Start" has racked up more than 1.3 billion global streams, 2.2 billion TikTok views, 415 million Instagram views, and 22 million YouTube views.
Macargi built on his breakthrough with the raw and bruising lay honest American Romance EP, follows by a trio of singles "Keep Me Honest," "Tear It All Apart," and "Good Enough" (also co-written by Schultz), and dates overseas with The Lumineers. Just last month, Marcagi wrapped up a Southeast U.S. run with Rainbow Kitten Surprise and, barely skipping a beat, he and his live band head back out this weekend for a tour supporting The Red Clay Strays interspersed with festival stops and N. American headlining dates - including at the Los Angeles' storied Masonic Lodge within the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Monday, July 21.
Michael Marcagi 2025 Tour Dates
^ with The Red Clay Strays
# festival
Jul 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
Jul 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (headline show)
Jul 23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^
Jul 24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^
Jul 26 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^
Jul 27 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^
Jul 28 - Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge (headline show)
Jul 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
Aug 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^
Aug 3 - Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival #
Aug 6 - London, ON @ London Music Hall (headline show)
Aug 7 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall (headline show)
Aug 8 - Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre (headline show)
Aug 9 - Quebec City, QC @ Cigale Festival #
Aug 12 - Nantucket, MA @ Dreamland (headline show)
Aug 25 - Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater (headline show)
Sep 11 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond #
Sep 13 - Cavendish, PE @ Sommo Festival #
Sep 19 - Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena ^
Sep 20 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro Theater ^
2026 UK/Europe - Headline Tour:
Jan 20 - Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV
Jan 21 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala La Riviera
Jan 22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
Jan 24 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
Jan 25 - Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie @ Botanique
Jan 27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich
Jan 28 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
Jan 29 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen
Jan 31 - Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
Feb 2 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
Feb 3 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Palac Akropolis
Feb 5 - Vienna, Austria @ WUK Foyer (WUK)
Feb 6 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Plaza
Feb 7 - Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
Feb 9 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
Feb 9 - Cologne, Germany @ LUXOR
Feb 11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
Feb 13 - Birmingham, UK @ XOYO Birmingham
Feb 14 - Bristol, UK @ Electric
Feb 16 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
Feb 19 - Glasgow, Scotland @ QMU
Feb 20 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
Feb 21 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
