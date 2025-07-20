Oxymorrons Return With 'BLK SHEEP'

(PAA) New York's genre-defying punks Oxymorrons return with "BLK SHEEP", a ferocious new single that collides thrash punk chaos with sharp-edged alt-hip-hop. Unflinching and unapologetic, the track takes aim at corruption, inequality, and the many layers of hypocrisy woven into the fabric of modern society. Alongside the release, the band has announced their upcoming EP Create. Destroy. Rebuild. Repeat. will drop in the fall of 2025.

Delivered with a sense of urgency that matches the current climate, "BLK SHEEP" pulls no punches. Against a backdrop of breakneck drums and razor-edged riffs, Oxymorrons spit barbed truths: "F*** it why not, break the law talk sh*t run from the cops / F*** it why not, profile plant drugs shoot them on the spot..."

The lyrics cut through not just political dysfunction, but social, cultural, and corporate hypocrisy, calling out everything from gentrification and performative activism to white-collar crime and selective outrage. As the chorus hits, "We don't belong like you said, but live rent free in your head...", it's clear "BLK SHEEP" isn't just a song; it's a confrontation.

"'BLK SHEEP' is a raw, unapologetic mirror held up to every corner of society! From corrupt lawmakers who bend rules for profit, to marginalized communities that sometimes embrace the very stereotypes used to oppress them", share Oxymorrons. "It calls out the contradictions, the performative outrage, the selective morality. And at the heart of it all is the bitter truth: if this is what you glorify, if this is what you reward... then f*** it, why not? We'll wear the label, live the chaos, and expose the system for what it really is. In hopes that this mirror will inspire/provoke that kind of self reflection that produces true change."

Following last month's release of "Cool Being You", a vibrant, genre-blending track that reaffirmed their signature hybrid sound, their upcoming EP Create. Destroy. Rebuild. Repeat. marks a full-on creative rebirth for Oxymorrons. True to its name, the project is a raw, no-compromise statement about tearing everything down to rebuild something stronger, and fully their own.

That same energy hits even harder on stage. Fresh off a national run with Sleep Theory - and newly announced as support for part two of their Afterglow Tour this fall - Oxymorrons will bring their high-voltage live show to the remaining Warped Tour 30th Anniversary dates in Long Beach, CA and Orlando, FL. Fans should stay tuned for more music, more tour dates, and more chances to catch the chaos up close. Expect connection. Expect impact. Expect the unexpected.

