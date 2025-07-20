Ryan and Rory Kick Things Up A Notch With 'Them Boots'

(BBR) BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's rising duo Ryan and Rory are ready to turn any space into a makeshift dance floor with their latest release, "Them Boots," out now..
Fueled by a boot-stomping beat and tongue-in-cheek charm, "Them Boots" puts the spotlight on the kind of fun that doesn't require a honky-tonk to get going. From riverbanks to red dirt backroads, the track is a playful nod to the country fans who know how to move-no neon lights needed. Directed by Randy Shaffer, Ryan and Rory have audiences line dancing across bar rooms and truck beds in their latest music video.
Coming off the heels of "Together Again (feat. Jamey Johnson)," a decades-in-the-making, cross-generational collaboration, Ryan and Rory continue to build steam. With viral traction, a growing tour resume (including dates with Brett Young, Sam Hunt, and Jamey Johnson), and a celebrated Opry debut, the duo is carving out their own lane, blending legacy, charisma, and undeniable hooks.
"'Them Boots' will rock your face off," says Ryan Follese. "It is a pure and simple summertime banger."
"This song's built to fire up the party on the lake or beach...and even better to burn down a dance hall," continues Rory John Zak.
SiriusXM Highway Finds Ryan and Rory are readied for a breakthrough moment, with MusicRow calling them "poised to make major waves on the country music scene" and The Tennessean praising their "commercial polish and honest storytelling." "Them Boots" is the next chapter in a breakout year for the duo, proving that when the beat hits just right, the dancefloor is wherever you want it to be.
Ryan and Rory Share 'Together Again (Feat. Jamey Johnson)
Ryan and Rory Share New Song 'What's Mine Is Yours'
Ryan and Rory Take Fans To 'Truck Stop' With New Video
Ryan Follese's Ryan and Rory Share 'Pour Decisions'
Metallica To The Rescue- Van Halen's 'Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)' Goes HD- Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more
Dolly: A True Original Musical Shares First Production Photo- Whiskey Myers Share New Song 'Midnight Woman'- Christian Hayes & Corey Harper- more
Sheryl Crow And The Real Lowdown Deliver 'The New Normal'- Michael Marcagi Streaming New Sing-Along Single 'Humbling'- more
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Van Halen's 'Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)' Goes HD
Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival
I Prevail Announce New Album With 'Rain' Video
Oxymorrons Return With 'BLK SHEEP'
Yawn Mower Pay Homage To The Big Lebowski In New Video
Acceptance Reunites And Recruit A Who's Who Of Stars For Phantoms 20th Anniversary Album