Ryan and Rory Kick Things Up A Notch With 'Them Boots'

(BBR) BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's rising duo Ryan and Rory are ready to turn any space into a makeshift dance floor with their latest release, "Them Boots," out now..

Fueled by a boot-stomping beat and tongue-in-cheek charm, "Them Boots" puts the spotlight on the kind of fun that doesn't require a honky-tonk to get going. From riverbanks to red dirt backroads, the track is a playful nod to the country fans who know how to move-no neon lights needed. Directed by Randy Shaffer, Ryan and Rory have audiences line dancing across bar rooms and truck beds in their latest music video.

Coming off the heels of "Together Again (feat. Jamey Johnson)," a decades-in-the-making, cross-generational collaboration, Ryan and Rory continue to build steam. With viral traction, a growing tour resume (including dates with Brett Young, Sam Hunt, and Jamey Johnson), and a celebrated Opry debut, the duo is carving out their own lane, blending legacy, charisma, and undeniable hooks.

"'Them Boots' will rock your face off," says Ryan Follese. "It is a pure and simple summertime banger."

"This song's built to fire up the party on the lake or beach...and even better to burn down a dance hall," continues Rory John Zak.

SiriusXM Highway Finds Ryan and Rory are readied for a breakthrough moment, with MusicRow calling them "poised to make major waves on the country music scene" and The Tennessean praising their "commercial polish and honest storytelling." "Them Boots" is the next chapter in a breakout year for the duo, proving that when the beat hits just right, the dancefloor is wherever you want it to be.

