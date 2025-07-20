Sheryl Crow And The Real Lowdown Deliver 'The New Normal'

(fcc) Nine-time GRAMMY AWARD winner and 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Sheryl Crow released her latest single, "The New Normal," out now via The Valory Music Co.

The track was written, recorded, and produced in collaboration with The Real Lowdown, Crow's incredible touring band of 15 years comprised of Fred Eltringham (drums, percussion), Audley Freed (electric guitar), Jen Gunderman (keyboards), Robert Kearns (bass), and Peter Stroud (electric guitar)

In "The New Normal," Crow takes a bold stance on the state of our political climate and the rapid, unpredictable advancements in artificial intelligence, topics she has continued to express strong concern and uneasiness about over the last several years. She sings, "Is it science fiction of prediction wrapped in George Orwell. If the news is fake and fear is hate, and nothing's immoral. To the leader of the free world. Then, welcome to the new normal."

Never one to hold back, Crow continues to use her voice for good, creating fiercely outspoken and timely music that is deeply rooted in authenticity, and "The New Normal" is no exception. "What's happening all around us is so unbelievably bizarre, that my fear is we will truly begin to feel like this is normal. And that's what terrifies me," she shares.

Of working with her longtime touring band The Real Lowdown on this song, Crow says, "I am so blessed to have the band that I have. For years, we have jammed up such cool stuff during sound checks that we decided we go in and start recording as a band. Can't wait for everyone to hear the new stuff we are doing."

Related Stories

Keith Urban & Bailey Zimmerman Added To Concert for Carolina

Sheryl Crow Reacts To Rock Hall Nomination

Rage Against The Machine To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Sheryl Crow Documentary Soundtrack Set For Release

News > Sheryl Crow