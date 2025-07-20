Whiskey Myers Share New Song 'Midnight Woman'

(EBM) As anticipation builds for Whomp Whack Thunder, their first new album in three years, Whiskey Myers continue to peel back the curtain on what's to come with the release of "Midnight Woman," available everywhere now.

Following the hard-hitting "Tailspin" and fiery lead single "Time Bomb" - currently climbing the Top 40 at Active Rock radio, further solidifying Whiskey Myers' growing crossover appeal - "Midnight Woman" showcases a different kind of power. The track's swampy intro explodes into a hard-driving groove laced with classic rock energy.

Equal parts grit and seduction, it paints the portrait of a spellbinding force of nature: She operates under the moon and the star light / She moves, she moves between the hours of twilight / That kinda love will make a man go insane / She'll knock you out like a shot to your veins

"'Midnight Woman' is that raw, late-night energy you can't shake off - part voodoo, part rock 'n' roll fever dream," shares lead singer Cody Cannon. "It's about the kind of woman who doesn't just walk into your life - she storms in like thunder and leaves you dizzy in her wake."

The latest release adds to the excitement for Whiskey Myers' highly anticipated seventh studio album arriving Sept. 26 via the band's own Wiggy Thump Records. Born from the piney woods of East Texas and shaped in the soul of Nashville during an immersive three weeks with renowned producer Jay Joyce - known for bringing edge, atmosphere and unpredictability to every project (Eric Church, Cage the Elephant, Halestorm, Lainey Wilson) - Whomp Whack Thunder is a strong statement from the multi-Platinum independent band.

"We didn't set out to chase a specific sound - we set out to make a Whiskey Myers record," reflects lead guitarist John Jeffers. "Jay pulled something out of us that's raw and real, and every track's got a piece of our story in it. This album's about where we've been, what we've lived and the scars we earned along the way - and I think Whomp Whack Thunder might just be our most fearless album yet."

Whomp Whack Thunder is the sound of a band at the height of its powers, marrying Southern swagger with arena-sized rock and soul-searching songwriting. Cannon penned all eleven tracks solo, delivering stories that hit with the emotional weight of lived experience and the firepower of the band's signature sound to craft a record born of the road and shaped by nearly two decades of defiant, grassroots momentum.

The forthcoming album features the full force of the six piece - Cannon (vocals, guitar), Jeffers (guitar), Cody Tate (guitar), Jamey Gleaves (bass), Jeff Hogg (drums) and Tony Kent (percussion, piano) - with Joyce also contributing keys, organ and guitar, crafting a sonic landscape that stretches from greasy blues-rock riffs to gospel-tinged country soul.

Ahead of the fall release, fans can catch early previews of the new music with the What We Were Born To Do Tour, hitting a sold-out Nashville stop tomorrow, July 19, and visiting cities across the U.S. throughout the summer. Whiskey Myers also co-headlines 14 dates of the Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band later this year in addition to headlining their own personally curated Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" music vacation taking over Miramar Beach, Fla. Nov. 7-9.

