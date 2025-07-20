Yawn Mower Pay Homage To The Big Lebowski In New Video

(CCM) Yawn Mower pays homage to "The Big Lebowski" with the music video for their new single "New Years At The Airport", and let's just say there's not a bowling ball in north New Jersey that should feel safe from a good old fashioned tongue bath.

The single gives fans yet another glimpse of their forthcoming new album I Just Can't Wait To Die, due out on August 15th (Mint 400 Records). Yawn Mower will celebrate the release of their new album with a record release show in Asbury Park, on August 30th, followed by multiple east coast dates in September.

The idea for the video, which was directed by the band's Biff Swenson, came to them while they were all out bowling together at Shore Lanes in Neptune, NJ shares Mike Chick. "We took a quick band picture holding our bowling balls in front of the lanes. That started us thinking we should come take some good pictures at the bowling alley, which turned into let's film a video at the bowling alley, which finally led to let's film an homage to 'The Big Lebowski' at the bowling alley."

"We constantly have 2 or 3 old-school tube-televisions going at our rehearsal space, muted of course," shared Biff. "'The Big Lebowski' is a group-wide favorite that we return to often. When mapping out music video ideas for this album cycle, the thought of a bowling alley stood out early on. It gave us the ability to change up the scenery from the other videos while allowing us to present less like "a band" and more like a group of friends chilling on-screen. We don't get to bowl as often as we'd like, but we definitely do bowl more than most folks. The homage to Lebowski also gave me the ability to pace the edit differently too. This video moves a bit slower than the others since some one-take shots force me to hang on things longer than I'm used to for most music videos. I purposely incorporated Mike's illustrated icons, the color palette dots, lyrics on screen, and VHS static transitions to connect it to the rest of the videos for this album too. We wanted this to feel part of the whole as much as we wanted it to be the outlier. The dude abides!"

