ASIA featuring John Payne Welcome New Member

(Glass Onyon) Long time former ASIA front man John Payne (1990 to 2006), and from 2006 to present, the lead vocalist of ASIA featuring John Payne, would like to welcome guitarist and singer Francis Dunnery to the band.

Francis' pedigree spans from fronting the mighty IT BITES, to recording and touring with Robert Plant. He has collaborated with artists including Robert Plant, Ian Brown, Lauryn Hill, Santana, and Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe, and as a producer and/or collaborator with David Sancious, Chris Difford (Squeeze), James Sonefeld (Hootie and the Blowfish), Erin Moran, Steven Harris (The Cult, Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction), and Ashley Reaks (Younger Younger 28s).

Dunnery was one of the candidates invited to audition as a lead singer and frontman for Genesis following Phil Collins' departure in 1996. He also played in the reformed 1960s beat/prog band The Syn between 2008 and mid-2009.

"I can't think of a more apt musician to join the band, he's a musical genius! I've followed his incredible work since the 80's. My dear friend Alan Shacklock produced the first IT BITES album and I visited the studio whilst he was mixing it at RAK in London. I was blown away by the songs, the vocals, and the incredible guitar playing.

Frank and I have a great musical chemistry that has awoken a fire within me. We are currently in the studio writing the new album, AVIANA, at Loco Studios in Las Vegas, and hitting the road in August. After 8 albums with ASIA and a prog ASIA featuring John Payne album, this will be our first new material studio album.

To work with such a great songwriter and guitarist is so exciting. Our vocal harmonies both in the studio and live feel like we've been working together for years. It feels like our paths had to get here. We both grew from the same tree- destiny! Add to this my long-time friend and keyboard monster, Ryo Okumoto (Spocks Beard and GPS), and drummers, Thomas Lang and Aaron Olsen, we have created a new and exciting chapter of the band."

Francis Dunnery commented, "I am dreadfully excited to be creating and playing music with John, he's such a talented guy. The whole project feels fated in some mysterious way. I know deep in my bones we are supposed to do this. I'm very grateful to John for including me in this chapter of the band and I hope that my contribution can confirm he chose the right guy for the job".

Winter 2025 will see the completion of the new studio album, AVIANA, keeping the "A's" theme, with album artwork from Rodney Matthews, who previously worked with ASIA on the AQUA, ARENA and ARCHIVA records. Release is expected late 2025 or early 2026. A tour will follow that in 2026. Whilst most of this years shows are US based the band are excited to headline two UK shows: HRH PROG 15 FESTIVAL, Great Yarmouth on November 15th and O2 SHEPHERDS BUSH EMPIRE, London (with FOGHAT) on November 16th, 2025.

ASIA 2025 Tour Dates:

AUG 2 NEW PALTZ, NY

AUG 12 TOMBALL, TX

AUG 13 ARLINGTON, TX

AUG 15 PLYMOUTH, CA

AUG 17 SASKATOON, CANADA

AUG 30 MCARTHUR, CA WITH LOU GRAMM

SEP 20 JACKSONVILLE, FL PRIVATE SHOW

SEP 27 ASHLAND, KY

OCT 2-6 JAPAN TBA

OCT 24 NYC, NY CHARITY EVENT

OCT 25 SELLERSVILLE, PA

NOV 15 GREAT YARMOUTH, UK

NOV 16 SHEPHERDS BUSH LONDON, UK

Related Stories

News > ASIA featuring John Payne