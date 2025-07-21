Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour

(The Syndicate) Following an overwhelming response to their historic co-headlining tour, Brandy and Monica are expanding The Boy Is Mine Tour with three newly announced dates in Florida this December.
Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the additional shows will bring this generational celebration of R&B to fans in Tampa, Miami, and Jacksonville, extending what is already one of the most anticipated tours of 2025.
Tickets for these newly announced Florida shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 10AM local time. The Boy Is Mine tour announcement was amplified by Brandy and Monica's appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS Mornings, and Entertainment Tonight, sparking widespread media coverage from outlets including Billboard, Variety, Rolling Stone, Vibe, BET, Essence, Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, Pitchfork, The Fader, WWD, Ebony, NYLON, LA Times, and many more. The resulting wave of press attention underscored the cultural significance of this reunion and helped fuel excitement across generations of fans.
Joined by special guests GRAMMY-winning superstar Kelly Rowland, chart-topping singer-songwriter and GRAMMY winner Muni Long, and rising star Jamal Roberts, fresh off his 2025 American Idol Season 23 win, The Boy Is Mine Tour promises a night of powerful vocal performances, era-defining hits, and surprise collaborative moments.
Newly announced dates:
Friday, December 12 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Saturday, December 13 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Sunday, December 14 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
