Consequence of Energy Declare 'Freedom' With New Single

(Chipster) Consequence of Energy is a politically-charged hard rock act from Chile, whose lead-off single, "Freedom," marks their thunderous debut into the international arena. Released on July 18, 2025, "Freedom" features explosive riffs, relentless grooves, and an urgent vocal performance - which hits like a protest anthem born in the heat of global unrest.

Comprised of Michael Bianchi "Sirius" (vocals), Diego Sagredo "Caminantecosmico" (guitar / synths / others), Roli Cortes (guitar / synths), Pedro Javier (bass / backing vocals), and Amaru Lopez Campbell (drums), Consequence of Energy has also issued a music video for the tune via YouTube, which features a performance in front of a festival-sized crowd.

"Freedom" captures the desperation and defiance of a generation pushed to the brink - a song tailor-made for mosh pits and gym playlists. The production is raw but laser-focused, with modern metal sheen and South American fire. Produced by legendary rock producer Garth Richardson (Rage Against the Machine, Biffy Clyro), mixed by Dave Schiffman (System of a Down, Red Hot Chili Peppers), and mastered by the iconic Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, Soundgarden), the sonic pedigree speaks for itself.

The song is a preview of what is to come in the near future, when the band drops their full-length debut, We Are One - which will be released sometime in late 2025/early 2026. With distribution via AWAL and support from the underground powerhouse Los Lobos Records, the band is set to make a global mark. "Freedom" is the first strike from a full campaign aimed at tearing down borders - sonically and socially.

"'Freedom' captures everything I love about a great rock song - raw energy, emotional weight, and total honesty," Richardson said. "Consequence of Energy came into the studio with something urgent to say, and you feel it in every riff and every beat. I'm proud to have worked with them on this track - it's a modern hard rock anthem that hits with purpose."

"The song questions the very concept of freedom in a world where structure, ego, and belief systems often masquerade as liberation," the band adds. "It mocks the idea that louder voices or purer ideologies can set us free, when in truth, we're often trapped by the very tools we use to define ourselves. Freedom is not a protest song-it's a mirror. A bold, biting, and brutally honest reflection of a society addicted to control while crying out for release. Consequence of Energy doesn't offer easy answers-just a challenge: What does freedom really mean? And are you ready to face what's in the way?"

Fueled by the rhythms of Latin America and shaped by the influence of genre giants like Audioslave, Gojira, and System of a Down, Consequence of Energy delivers music that is equal parts catharsis and confrontation. And soon, rock fans worldwide will get a chance to experience this exciting up and coming band.

