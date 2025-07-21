DD Verni & The Cadillac Band Deliver 'Lucky 13' Video

(SRO) On their upcoming second album, Buckle Up, DD Verni & The Cadillac Band make big band music more accessible and relatable than ever before, marrying rock 'n roll's visceral energy and succinct songwriting to suave, swinging throwback arrangements and aesthetics. Out September 19 via DEKO, the 14-track album launches today (July 18) with the first single/video "Lucky 13."

As the album's opener "Lucky 13" sets the tone for the album, its blazing riff, blistering guitar solo and rapturous horns complemented by a similarly irresistible video featuring the full 13-piece band.

"This was the first song I had written for this new album and kinda set the tone," says DD, primarily known as bassist/songwriter with thrash metal pioneers Overkill. "Everything the band is about, cool riffs, great horn arrangements by Jim McMillen. Really wanted the first song and video to let people know again where the heart of the band is." For the video, he adds, "This is really where this music comes alive...on stage! I can just feel the energy and vibe. So fun to be a part of! This was a really fun day, lots of laughs with a good bunch of guys and gals."

"I was watching 'Casino' or maybe an old Dean Martin movie," DD adds of the song's inspiration. "I love the idea of being at the craps table with your girl and she's blowing on the dice, you're having a few drinks, and your buddies are around. You really don't care whether you win or lose-you just want to be with the girl!"

BUCKLE UP brings the storm-the-stage ethic of Overkill to DD's lifelong love of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Fats Domino and, more recently, the Brian Setzer Orchestra. BUCKLE UP picks up and goes further than their exciting 2021 debut album Let's Rattle, on which DD sang and played red hot guitar. BUCKLE UP retains all its predecessor's verve and vitality while adding more evolved horn arrangements written by Jim McMillen, known for his work on TV's "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Bridgerton," and with Grammy-winning artists Christina Aguilera and Ricky Kej.

"When I'm writing and demoing these songs, it's just a guitar and me," DD explained. "And they should be able to have that energy with just that, before anything else is added."

Indeed, DD's fun-first rocker's approach and robust songcraft has attracted a who's-who of musicians to the Cadillac Band, intrigued by its stylistic nuances and go-for-broke ethos. BUCKLE UP features longtime Brian Setzer drummer Bernie Dresel and slap bassist Johnny Hatton; horn players with Paul McCartney's band and The Eagles; pianist Or Matias (Josh Groban/Broadway music director); guitarist Angus Clark (Trans-Siberian Orchestra); and backing vocals by acclaimed pop-rock duo Kingston and GreyStarr. Recorded in New Jersey and Los Angeles, BUCKLE UP was produced by DD and mixed by Michael Frondelli (Billy Idol, Pat Benatar etc.)

"So psyched for you to hear round two!" DD says. "I worked with so many great people on the last record I couldn't wait to do another. BUCKLE UP means just what it says...this record brings together all of the experiences I got writing and recording the first record, as well and the shows we did to support it, and takes it to a new level.

"This is timeless, fun music. And for me, in a world that seems so chaotic every day, it's a joy to have something that's just plain fun, simple and energetic. To just leave your troubles behind, grab a drink and your girl and go out to a show like ours and have fun! Hoping to get to your town later in the year with the band!...and bring some of that energy."

