Dead Poet Society Strip Down 'Running In Circles'

(ASPR) Dead Poet Society, who were tipped by The New York Post's Page Six as a band to know, dropped their second album FISSION in 2024 via Spinefarm.

Today, they share a stripped down and reimagined, piano-driven version of their hit single "Running In Circles." How the song came to be is quite the plot twist involving a fan and social media!

"A little while ago, we came across our longtime fan (and now friend) Marissa's piano cover of 'Running In Circles' on Instagram. Everything about it - the expression, chord changes, and emotion - moved us. We knew right away that we needed to release this version of a song that's so special to us," the band explains. "Shortly after, we decided to fly Marissa out from Texas and have her officially record the version with Jack singing. We couldn't be more excited about the result."

