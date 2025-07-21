Erica Campbell Shares 2025 Laugh, Cry, Heal Details

(SAM) Multi-Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, author, and nationally syndicated radio host Erica Campbell returns this fall with the highly anticipated second year of Laugh, Cry, Heal-a two-day conference that has quickly become a beacon of transformation and healing for thousands. This year's conference will take place in four dynamic cities: Birmingham, AL; Rahway, NJ; Phoenix, AZ; and Chicago, IL.
Laugh, Cry, Heal is more than a faith-based gathering-it's a safe space for emotional release, self-discovery, and holistic healing. Rooted in genuine conversations and radical self-care, this two-day experience is designed to help individuals and families confront life's challenges, embrace vulnerability, and embark on the journey toward mental, emotional, and spiritual renewal. From powerful worship to expert-led discussions and moments of stillness, Laugh, Cry, Heal creates space for healing that lasts far beyond the weekend.
"We're not hiding the pain. We're meeting it with laughter, with truth, and with healing," said Erica Campbell. "This conference is about giving yourself permission to feel it all, then walk away healed, , whole, and courageous."
2025 Laugh, Cry, Heal Tour Dates & Locations:
October 3-4 - Worship Center Christian Church, Birmingham, AL
October 10-11 - Agape Family Worship Center, Rahway, NJ
October 24-25 - Kingdom Valley Christian Church, Phoenix, AZ
October 31-November 1 - Progressive Baptist Church, Chicago, IL
Tickets:
Pre-Sale (Limited Time Only): VIP $100 | General Admission $50
Regular Pricing: VIP $125 | General Admission $75
VIP ticket holders receive exclusive access to meet-and-greet sessions, premium seating, and special gifts.
