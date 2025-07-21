.

Erica Campbell Shares 2025 Laugh, Cry, Heal Details

07-21-2025
Erica Campbell Shares 2025 Laugh, Cry, Heal Details

(SAM) Multi-Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, author, and nationally syndicated radio host Erica Campbell returns this fall with the highly anticipated second year of Laugh, Cry, Heal-a two-day conference that has quickly become a beacon of transformation and healing for thousands. This year's conference will take place in four dynamic cities: Birmingham, AL; Rahway, NJ; Phoenix, AZ; and Chicago, IL.

Laugh, Cry, Heal is more than a faith-based gathering-it's a safe space for emotional release, self-discovery, and holistic healing. Rooted in genuine conversations and radical self-care, this two-day experience is designed to help individuals and families confront life's challenges, embrace vulnerability, and embark on the journey toward mental, emotional, and spiritual renewal. From powerful worship to expert-led discussions and moments of stillness, Laugh, Cry, Heal creates space for healing that lasts far beyond the weekend.

"We're not hiding the pain. We're meeting it with laughter, with truth, and with healing," said Erica Campbell. "This conference is about giving yourself permission to feel it all, then walk away healed, , whole, and courageous."

2025 Laugh, Cry, Heal Tour Dates & Locations:
October 3-4 - Worship Center Christian Church, Birmingham, AL
October 10-11 - Agape Family Worship Center, Rahway, NJ
October 24-25 - Kingdom Valley Christian Church, Phoenix, AZ
October 31-November 1 - Progressive Baptist Church, Chicago, IL
Tickets:
Pre-Sale (Limited Time Only): VIP $100 | General Admission $50
Regular Pricing: VIP $125 | General Admission $75
VIP ticket holders receive exclusive access to meet-and-greet sessions, premium seating, and special gifts.

Related Stories
Erica Campbell Shares 2025 Laugh, Cry, Heal Details

News > Erica Campbell

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency- Motion City Soundtrack Unleash 'You Know Who The F*** We Are'- more

Metallica To The Rescue- Van Halen's 'Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)' Goes HD- Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival- more

Day In Country

Zac Brown Band Recruit Snoop Dogg For 'Let It Run'- Parker McCollum Announces New Year's Eve Show- more

-
Day In Pop

Tyler, The Creator Delivers New Album DON'T TAP THE GLASS- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans

Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland

Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th

Latest News

Foreigner Benefit Concert In Support of Feels Like The First Time Musical

The Warning Announce New Concert Film

Shinedown Kicks Off Second Leg of Massive Tour at TD Garden and Madison Square Garden

TOOL To Play First Hawaiian Concert In Over A Decade

Lovejoy Announce New Album And North American Tour

Dead Poet Society Strip Down 'Running In Circles'

ASIA featuring John Payne Welcome New Member

Wednesday 13 Reveals Campy 'Rotting Away' Video