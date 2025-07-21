Foreigner Benefit Concert In Support of Feels Like The First Time Musical

(VMC) Foreigner will appear in a one-night-only benefit concert on Friday, September 5, 2025 at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on the Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, NY.

The concert will feature special acoustic renditions of Foreigner's biggest hits such as "Cold As Ice," "Juke Box Hero," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Hot Blooded" and more in a rare and intimate unplugged format. Just announced, a local high school choir from Uniondale High School will perform with the legendary band.

Foreigner: The Hits Unplugged will be hosted by original Foreigner lead singer Lou Gramm who will also greet guests at an exclusive pre-show VIP cocktail reception. A limited number of premium tickets and invitations to the exclusive party, which includes a photo opportunity with Lou and the band, are available at TillesCenter.org/ForeignerBenefit.

This very special concert celebrates Foreigner's groundbreaking collaboration with Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and Long Island University's Post Theatre Company to develop and stage Feels Like the First Time - The Foreigner Musical. All proceeds from the evening will support the production and LIU and Tilles Center's New Works Initiative. As a registered nonprofit, LIU's fundraising efforts qualify for tax-deductible donations, subject to government guidelines.

Feels Like the First Time - The Foreigner Musical will be directed by Broadway icon Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida, Cabaret, Chicago, Something Rotten!), and the show will premiere in April 2026. Pascal will also perform with Foreigner at "The Hits Unplugged" concert and help make this evening a truly memorable event.

"When I wrote 'Feels Like the First Time,' I had no idea how far that song would take FOREIGNER," said Mick Jones, founding member and chief songwriter. "It is a personal thrill for me to know that the amazing Adam Pascal has elected to use it as the title of our new musical. I am very confident that he and the whole team will create something very special, and I look forward to seeing the completed work in 2026, the 50th Anniversary year of the founding of FOREIGNER."

