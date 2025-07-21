.

GHXST Stream New Single 'COSMIC'

(BMPR) Following the release of their debut full-length album 'Admire' back in 2022, the LA-based noise duo GHXST today share their new single 'COSMIC'. A hazy, slow-burning ballad that channels the haunting stillness of deserts and deep space, the track drips with distorted guitars and a spectral glow.

True to their doom-heavy roots, on the new single, GHXST's sound floats between grit and atmosphere-a meditation on weight, distance, and the quiet pull of the infinite.

Known for their moody and existential doom-infused tracks, GHXST have solidified their place in the music scene over the past decade. Originally emerging from the New York underground scene alongside prominent bands like Salem and White Ring, GHXST have transitioned West, bringing their signature style with them.

