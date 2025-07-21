Ian Munsick Led Triumphant Cheyenne Frontier Days Lineup

(EBM) A native son of Sheridan, Wyoming, Ian Munsick returned home Saturday night (July 18), for his ultimate bucket list moment: headlining the "Daddy of 'em All," Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Country star Travis Tritt took the stage prior to Munsick, in a full-circle moment which Munsick reflected on in an interview with CBS News: "He was the first country star to really embrace me, so for me to be able to ask him to come and play on the biggest stage in Wyoming... that's going to be a huge honor."

When Munsick moved to Nashville to pursue music at 18, he carried the influences of the West with him, curating a unique brand of country that has been celebrated by HITS Daily Double and The New Yorker alike for putting "the Western back in Country." For a set playing the largest stage in the state of Wyoming, this career-long pursuit of representing the West culminated in a 22-song setlist that served as an homage to the place that made his dream possible.

Munsick kickstarted the evening with his 2021 release "I See Country" - which has become a fan-favorite at line dance halls in the years since its release - and the rowdy "Barn Burner" off his sophomore album, White Buffalo.

Introducing his ode to Cheyenne Frontier Days, "Cheyenne," Munsick reflected on his homecoming, stating "I wrote this song about a year ago, manifesting the moment that's happening right now."

As the evening progressed, fans enthusiastically line danced and boot stomped along to each song, with one couple pausing during faith-based love song "More Than Me" for a proposal.

Towards the end of his set, Munsick shared the stage with another Wyoming native, Ryan Charles, for the song that popularized his Belt Buckle Shuffle dance move, "Cowboy Killer." The curtains closed with one more ode to his homeland, "Mountain Time," leaving fans demanding more, not quite ready to let Munsick leave the Rockies just yet.

Luckily for them, Munsick had one more special moment up his sleeve, welcoming his dad, Dave, and his brother, Sam, on stage, reunited as The Munsick Boys. Singing "Prairie Lament i" and a cover of Chris LeDoux's "Rodeo Moon," the trio gave the crowd a glimpse of the beginning of Munsick's career - performing as a family once again under the Cheyenne skies, just as he did as a kid.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Setlist:

Prairie Lament i

I See Country

Barn Burner

Cheyenne

Heartbreak King

Horses Not Hearts

Home On The Range

Long Live Cowgirls

More Than Me

Me Against the Mountain

Caroline

Horses Are Faster

White Buffalo

Stampede

Drink Around

Pop Medley

Long Haul

Cowboy Killer with Ryan Charles

Cowsh*t in the Morning

Mountain Time

ENCORE

Prairie Lament i (Munsick Boys)

Rodeo Moon (Munsick Boys)

Related Stories

Watch Ian Munsick's 'Horses Not Hearts' Video

Ian Munsick's New Album 'Eagle Feather' Has Landed

Ian Munsick and Flatland Cavalry's Cleto Cordero Share 'God Bless The West'

Ian Munsick Brining It Home By Headlining Cheyenne Frontier Days

News > Ian Munsick