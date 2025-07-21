John Corabi Inks New Deal With Frontiers Music Srl

(Freeman) Frontiers Music Srl is proud to announce the signing of legendary rock vocalist John Corabi to its roster of iconic artists. Known for his powerful voice and rich legacy with bands like Motley Crue, The Dead Daisies, Union, and The Scream, Corabi is looking forward to releasing new music in collaboration with producer/songwriter Marti Frederiksen.
He promises an organic 60's-70's style record and can't wait to get back on the road with a talented solo band featuring his son Ian on drums, and a few great friends.
John expressed his excitement by saying: "I'm thankful to Frontiers Records for the opportunity to give you guys some new music!! I've been writing and recording with my good pal Marti Frederiksen here in Nashville, and I can't wait for you to hear it all!"
Tom Lipsky, Head of A&R of North America for Frontiers Label Group, commented: "It is exciting to bring JOHN into the Frontiers Label Group. He has fans around the world, and he is respected by the artist community as a musician, singer and songwriter. JOHN's new music will take his accomplished career to an even higher level".
John Corabi is a journeyman singer-songwriter and guitarist who burst onto the music scene with Hollywood Records recording artists The Scream in 1991. Touring extensively throughout the United States on the strength of their songs "Man In The Moon," "I Believe In Me," and "Father Mother Son," JOHN attracted the attention of radio, MTV, fans, and critics alike.
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx reached out to JOHN after the departure of Vince Neil in 1992 and asked him to join the band for the writing and recording of their 1994 self-titled record. During the recording process of the follow-up 'Generation Swine' album in late 1996, Vince Neil returned to the band, and John started the band Union with former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.
Union headed into a studio to record their debut self-titled album in 1998. With Union, John released three albums between 1998 and 2001. Afterwards, John left Union to join the band RATT on their 2001 summer tour, handling guitar and backing vocal duties. Touring constantly from 2001 - 2008, John eventually left the band to go out on his own.
John has released the acoustic album 'Unplugged' in 2012 and a live album, "Live 94, One Night In Nashville,' in 2018, as well as multiple original and tribute singles. JOHN received a phone call in 2015 to join the all-star collective called The Dead Daisies, and has since recorded the albums 'Revolucion,' 'Make Some Noise,' 'Live And Louder,' 'Burn It Down,' 'Light Em' Up,' and a recently released blues covers record 'Looking For Trouble.'
For the last ten years, with The Dead Daisies and as a solo acoustic artist, John has toured extensively in Europe, the United States, Japan, South America, Australia, and the United Kingdom, playing all the major festivals and selling out shows to a growing, loyal fan base.
With his 2022 autobiography "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades," and 19 full-length records under his belt, spanning a 35-year career, JOHN is anxious to release record number 20, and play the new songs live. The future looks bright for John!
